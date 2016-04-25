Advertisement

Nature

Astonishing Coral Reef Found At Amazon River's Mouth

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockApr 25 2016, 16:05 UTC
1196 Astonishing Coral Reef Found At Amazon River's Mouth
The point where the Amazon meets the Atlantic Ocean, shown, was the unlikely location for the newly discovered reef. Lance Willis

Coral reefs are having their worst year ever, and widespread extinction looms, but it's not time to despair just yet. A vast and previously unseen reef has been discovered in the most unlikely of places, and it is surviving better than most.

Advertisement

Coral only grows in salt water, so river mouths are usually accompanied by breaks in barrier reefs, often the only place ships can cross. Moreover, rivers bring with them muddy water, which blocks the sunlight shallow water species need to grow. So the mouth of the Amazon, home to world's largest freshwater discharge, is almost the last place you would look for a coral reef. So no one did.

Yet Brazilian scientists found one there anyway. A paper in Science Advances reporting their findings could just as easily be titled “Coral Reefs, A New Hope.” It reportedly stretches for more than 960 kilometers (600 miles), and is between 30 and 120 meters deep (100 and 400 feet), but amazingly had not been discovered until now. 

The Amazon pumps out so much water that it freshens surface waters far out from land. At greater depths, however, deep currents keep the water salty enough to support the formation of the calcium carbonate body structures that make up coral reefs.

If it wasn't for all that fresh water, the mouth of the Amazon would be a perfect place for coral, with a huge continental shelf covered in water shallow enough for reefs to thrive, which they have been doing since sea levels rose after the Ice Age. “At present, the high sediment load from the river settles relatively quickly in the inner and mid shelves,” the paper reports, preventing coral growth close to shore, but making the outer shelf much more inviting. Muddy waters interfere with growth for several months a year, but clear waters from August to January allow corals to flourish.

Advertisement


The map shows the location of reefs and the seasonal extent of muddy plumes that prevent growth. The schematics show the water column depending on the extent of the sediment plume. Moura et al/Science Advances

A report of coral reef fish in the area dates to 1977 but it wasn't until last year that the existence of a reef system in the area was reported. The latest paper estimates the reef is 9,500 square kilometers (3,700 square miles) in size.

Such a vast system will take years to survey, but the authors made a start on the upper slope. They report an abundance of “large sponges and other filter feeders,” occupying patches up to 300 meters (1,000 feet) long and up to 30 meters (100 feet) high at the northern end, while the south is richer in corals.

Advertisement

The Amazon reef is less biologically diverse than other tropical reefs, which house a quarter of the world's marine species. Nevertheless, the authors report finding 73 species of reef fish and 40 corals, some previously unknown in Brazilian waters. Among the many sponge specimens 29 have yet to be recognized, and may represent new species

The reefs are vulnerable to changes in sea level, ocean chemistry, and temperature, but structure dating indicates the southern corals are still growing, demonstrating an adaptive capacity that may prove applicable to corals elsewhere.

Disturbingly, however, oil production has started nearby. Resilient as these reefs are, they're unlikely to survive a major spill.

Advertisement

Rodrigo Moura of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro with one of the corals dredged from the mouth of the Amazon where none were expected to live. Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

Nature

  • coral reefs,

  • Amazon River,

  • unexpected discoveries

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"pamela gordon
animals

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"

clockAug 17 2022
Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known AncestorFront and side view of Saccorhytus, once thought to be the first representative of the deuterostomes, which include vertebrates, it is now considered just another early ecdysoszoan
animals

Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known Ancestor

clockAug 17 2022
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?The famous hunger stone found in the Elbe river near the northern Czech town of Decin
climate

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

clockAug 17 2022