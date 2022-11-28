Advertisement

Are We Becoming Transhuman? Find Out In Issue 5 Of CURIOUS Out Now

Could humans learn to hibernate? And why are there no green mammals? All this and more in the latest issue of our free e-magazine.

clockNov 28 2022, 15:28 UTC
transhumanism

Dare we become transhuman? Or are we already there? Image credit: (C) IFLScience

The latest issue of IFLScience’s free digital magazine CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

Join us as we put curious questions to top experts, share excerpts from the latest science books, and tackle some of the most challenging topics across science. Are you CURIOUS? Find out what to expect from Issue 5 below, which you can read for free here.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month. 

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY

Dare we become transhuman?
Tom Hale uncovers the murky past and lofty goals of transhumanism and explains how, in some ways, we’re already there.

DEEP DIVE

Can Humans Learn To Hibernate?
As half the planet plunges into the darkest depths of winter, some of us are wondering why we couldn’t just wait it out in a state of hibernation like the bears of Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week. Dr Katie Spalding found out what’s stopping us, and how space travel might make it a necessity.

WE HAVE QUESTIONS

Why are there no green mammals?
Christmas is looming and as the Grinch comes prancing back into our lives Rachael Funnell asks: why are there no green mammals? ZSL London Zoo's Senior Keeper Shannon Farrington laid it out for us.

WHERE ON EARTH

There’s nothing more festive than the red crab migration of Christmas Island. Rachael Funnell explains how and why these animals swarm in their thousands to travel from their forest home for a risky dip in the ocean.

EXCLUSIVE: MEET THE AUTHOR AND BOOK EXCERPT

Mathematician and novelist Manil Suri takes us on a numerical journey in his latest book, The Big Bang of Numbers: How To Build The Universe Using Only Math. We found out why it’s a must-read for mathematicaphiles.

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Read issue 5 of IFLScience's free digital magazine CURIOUS – out now!

CURIOUS is the perfect read if you’re after a more relaxed form of scientific exploration to savor at your leisure. If you’re subscribed to our newsletter, you can get it delivered straight to your inbox free of charge. Plus, you can even download a PDF for offline reading, meaning you can always have the latest issue to hand to spice up that daily commute.

Issue 6 drops on December 26 so subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered directly to your inbox at the end of each month. Catch up with Issue 1, Issue 2, Issue 3, and Issue 4 while you're waiting.

Are you CURIOUS? Well go on, take a look.

