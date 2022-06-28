Anti-Abortion Activists On Twitter Are Consistently Getting Owned By A Lake

These are strange times. When abortion became a right in the United States of America in 1973, few would predict that nearly 50 years later that decision would be overturned, when most Americans support the right to choose.
Since the decision by the supreme court, individuals, world leaders, and lakes have been vocal in their opposition. Yes, the Lake Superior twitter account has pivoted hard from quaint pictures of the lake to supporting abortion rights and owning anti-abortion activists wherever necessary.
Ouch. As the National Parks Service no doubt advises, don't mess with lakes. Even on Twitter.