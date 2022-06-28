Anti-Abortion Activists On Twitter Are Consistently Getting Owned By A Lake

These are strange times. When abortion became a right in the United States of America in 1973, few would predict that nearly 50 years later that decision would be overturned, when most Americans support the right to choose.

Since the decision by the supreme court, individuals, world leaders, and lakes have been vocal in their opposition. Yes, the Lake Superior twitter account has pivoted hard from quaint pictures of the lake to supporting abortion rights and owning anti-abortion activists wherever necessary.

The lake got a lot of push-back from anti-abortion Twitter users, but it turned out the gigantic body of water is still capable of burns.





It is not above, it turns out, making jokes about water and put-downs about sexual abilities, which it did in a tweet that went viral over the last few days.



Ouch. As the National Parks Service no doubt advises, don't mess with lakes. Even on Twitter.