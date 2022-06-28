Advertisement

Anti-Abortion Activists On Twitter Are Consistently Getting Owned By A Lake

These are strange times. When abortion became a right in 1973, few would predict that nearly 50 years later that decision would be overturned, when most Americans support the right to choose.

James Felton

clockJun 28 2022, 15:58 UTC
Lake superior owns an anti-abortion activist on twitter
Ouch. You're going to need a large body of water to cool that burn. Image credit: Elena Elisseeva/Shutterstock.com, Twitter/LakeSuperior

Since the decision by the supreme court, individuals, world leaders, and lakes have been vocal in their opposition. Yes, the Lake Superior twitter account has pivoted hard from quaint pictures of the lake to supporting abortion rights and owning anti-abortion activists wherever necessary.

The lake got a lot of push-back from anti-abortion Twitter users, but it turned out the gigantic body of water is still capable of burns.




It is not above, it turns out, making jokes about water and put-downs about sexual abilities, which it did in a tweet that went viral over the last few days.


Ouch. As the National Parks Service no doubt advises, don't mess with lakes. Even on Twitter.

James Felton

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

