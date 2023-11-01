Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Anomalies Inside Earth's Mantle May Come From Ancient Moon-Forming Collision"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Anomalies Inside Earth's Mantle May Come From Ancient Moon-Forming Collision

The collision with Theia has left a deep mark on our planet.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share95Shares
The artist impression show the moment the ancient Earth is being hit by another planet. Between them a lot of molten rocke and vast clouds of debris.

Artist's impression of Theia slamming into Gaia, the resulting pair from this collision being the Earth and the Moon.

Image credit: Hernán Cañellas

The Moon formed in a catastrophic impact between the proto-Earth (Gaia) and a Mars-sized object we call Theia. The collision happened around 4.5 billion years ago but its effects are still with us. And not just on the Moon, but also in structures buried deep in the Earth’s mantle.

The traditional scenario sees Gaia being affected, but not dramatically, by the impact, while most of Theia was thrown into space around the soon-to-be Earth, eventually coalescing into the Moon. If this were the case, the Earth and the Moon would have different chemical compositions. But this is not the case. Now, new simulations suggest how Theia affected our planet, with peculiar features that survive to this day.

Advertisement

The simulation uses a technique called Meshless Finite Mass (MFM). MFM is very good at accurately modeling turbulence and material-mixing. Applied to the Theia collision, it reveals that the mixing between the primordial worlds might have been more extensive than previously thought.

boook svg

Related Stories

The Photomolecular Effect: It Appears Light Can Evaporate Water Without Any Heatarrow
Indian Lander Created Vast Ejecta Halo On The Moonarrow
How Do Black Holes Die?arrow

“Previous research had placed excessive emphasis on the structure of the debris disk (the precursor to the Moon) and had overlooked the impact of the giant collision on the early Earth,” Professor Deng Hongping of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory said in a statement.

“Our findings challenge the traditional notion that the giant impact led to the homogenization of the early Earth,” said Deng. “Instead, the Moon-forming giant impact appears to be the origin of the early mantle’s heterogeneity and marks the starting point for the Earth’s geological evolution over the course of 4.5 billion years.”

Advertisement

The simulations show that the upper and lower mantles have different compositions and states after the collision. The lower mantle is mostly solid and with little contamination from Theia; roughly two percent of material from the colliding object penetrated that deep. The upper mantle, however, is a mix between the Gaian and Theian material.

The Theian material in the lower mantle could be responsible for the formation of the Large Low-Velocity Provinces (LLVPs), the anomalous structures in the mantle that sit beneath the African Tectonic plate and the Pacific tectonic plate, respectively. The material from Theia might have sunk to the bottom because it is richer in iron, so heavier than the surrounding material.

This is not the first time researchers have proposed this scenario to explain the LLVPs. The fact that different simulations and scenarios are converging on the idea is very intriguing, but more data is needed. 

Material from the deepest mantle and even the core can be brought to the surface by plumes and studying that material could provide experimental evidence for the scenario the simulation suggests, with implications for not only Earth, but also for how other rocky planets form. 

Advertisement

“Through precise analysis of a wider range of rock samples, combined with more refined giant impact models and Earth evolution models, we can infer the material composition and orbital dynamics of the primordial Earth, Gaia, and Theia. This allows us to constrain the entire history of the formation of the inner Solar System,” lead author Dr Qian Yuan, from the California Institute of Technology, explained.

“This research even provides inspiration for understanding the formation and habitability of exoplanets beyond our Solar System,” Deng added.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • moon,

  • earth,

  • Theia,

  • mantle,

  • Astronomy,

  • Large Low-Velocity Provinces

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Photomolecular Effect: It Appears Light Can Evaporate Water Without Any HeatEvaporation of water in the river Yuryuzan
spacephysics

The Photomolecular Effect: It Appears Light Can Evaporate Water Without Any Heat

clock1 hour ago
share1
Indian Lander Created Vast Ejecta Halo On The MoonAn orbital image of the surface of the Moon. At the center Vikram is a bright square object with two plume bright region spreading from it, and a long shadow.
spaceSpace and Physics

Indian Lander Created Vast Ejecta Halo On The Moon

clock2 hours ago
How Do Black Holes Die?Artist impression of an actively accreting supermassive black hole
spaceAstronomy

How Do Black Holes Die?

clock2 hours ago
share1