Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Ancient Roman Slave Quarters Show A Darker Side Of Pompeii"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Ancient Roman Slave Quarters Show A Darker Side Of Pompeii

Slavery played a significant role in the Roman world – and Pompeii was no exception.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Room of a slave's room near Pompeii.

The room contained two beds, one without a mattress, cabinets, urns, and a collection of rodent remains.

Image credit: Pompeii Archeology Park.

A short walk outside the city walls, archeologists have discovered an apartment for the slaves who used to serve the people of Pompeii. The rare discovery is a reminder that Roman life in the big city wasn’t all pizza, parties, and picturesque villas.

The room was found at the Civita Giuliana villa, some 600 meters (2,000 feet) north of the walls of Pompeii. It contained two beds, one without a mattress, two small cabinets, some tools, plus a number of ceramic jugs and vases.

Advertisement

One of these vessels was found under the bed and contained the body of an unfortunate rat, which the researchers say was most likely hiding from the violent wrath of the volcano. The remains of two mice were also discovered in the structure’s ruins.

The ancient Roman city of Pompeii was decimated in 79 CE when the volcano Mount Vesuvius erupted, killing thousands of people in the city and nearby settlements of Herculaneum, Oplontis, and Stabiae. 

boook svg

Related Stories

You Probably Believe The Myth About Why Pirates Wore Eye Patchesarrow
Research Reveals Simple Technique to Detect Liesarrow
“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 Yearsarrow

The eruption showered Pompeii and the surrounding towns in over 6 meters (19 feet) of ash and other volcanic debris. Devastating as it was, it preserved the settlements for centuries, providing modern-day researchers with an unbelievably clear insight into the daily life of ancient Rome.

Another look of the slave quarter's room.
Another look of the slave quarter's room.
Image credit: Pompeii Archeological Park.

Slavery played a significant role in the Roman world – and Pompeii was no exception. Some historians argue that 10 to 20 percent of the Roman Empire’s population was enslaved. Many would be working as manual laborers and household servants, but there is also evidence that some were highly autonomous and would manage other enslaved people, known as vicarii.

Advertisement

This latest discovery at the site is especially significant as the life of slaves is not often documented. Announcing the findings, Italy’s Ministry of Culture says that the rodent-ridden room shows how the enslaved people of Pompeii lived in meager and unhygienic conditions.

However, they added that they didn’t find any evidence of locks or chains to restrain the room’s inhabitants, suggesting this system of servitude was kept in place through social pressure and hierarchies, rather than physical restraints and violence.

“What presents itself here it is the social structure of the servitude that was supposed to prevent escapes [...] because there are no traces of grates, padlocks, and shackles. It seems that the control took place mainly through the internal organization of the servitude, and not through barriers and physical constraints,” Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, explained in a statement.

“We know that the owners [of this house] had various privileges, including the possibility of forming a family, albeit without any legal protection, to bind some slaves more closely to the villa,” he added.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • rodents,

  • archeology,

  • history,

  • ancient history,

  • Pompeii,

  • Slavery,

  • Roman history,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

You Probably Believe The Myth About Why Pirates Wore Eye PatchesAn eyepatch on a piratey-looking map.
humansHumans

You Probably Believe The Myth About Why Pirates Wore Eye Patches

clock1 hour ago
Research Reveals Simple Technique to Detect LiesSomeone telling a lie.
humanspsychology

Research Reveals Simple Technique to Detect Lies

clock19 hours ago
share220
“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 YearsThe remains of a teenage female around 13-14 years old date back around 7,00 years old, the oldest Neolithic funerary site in Iberia by more than 1,00 years.
humansancient ancestors

“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 Years

clock2 days ago
comments1
share160