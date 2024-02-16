Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

An Ancient Planet May Be Trapped Near The Center Of The Earth

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

An Ancient Planet May Be Trapped Near The Center Of The Earth

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

An Ancient Planet May Be Trapped Near The Center Of The Earth

Theia is gone but her bones might still be within the Earth.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman
share1Shares
Artist impression of two plance colliding, the second one is significantly smaller than the first.

An impact such as this is believed to be responsible for the formation of the Moon.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Inside our planet, there are the remains of another world. No, we are not peddling some conspiracy theory like the hollow Earth. We are talking about the remains of Theia, the Mars-sized object that, billions of years ago, hit our planet and led to the formation of the Moon. Its remains were simply incorporated with our planet but not completely. This is the bold idea that has acquired more and more evidence in recent years.

The impact between Earth and Theia may have literally left a big mark on our planet. There are two peculiar structures buried deep in the mantle, surrounding the Earth’s core. They are known as Large Low-Velocity Provinces (LLVPs). These anomalous formations are located beneath the African Tectonic plate and the Pacific tectonic plate. They are believed to have sunk as they are denser than the surrounding mantle material.

Advertisement

Their density depends on their chemical composition. Researchers used seismic waves as a sonogram of the Earth’s interior and found these denser regions. They believe they have more iron than the rest of the mantle and that’s where the connection came from. Dr Qian Yuan from Caltech was listening to a seminar given by Professor Mikhail Zolotov in 2019, when Zolotov explained the Gaia hypothesis and commented that the Moon is rich in iron like, presumably, Theia was.

"Right after Mikhail had said that no one knows where the impactor is now, I had a 'eureka moment' and realized that the iron-rich impactor could have transformed into mantle blobs," Dr Yuan said in a statement.

Detailed simulations showed that the scenario is a sound hypothesis. An impact with Theia would not completely devastate the planet, and much of the energy and material would remain in the upper mantle. There the "Theia blobs" coalesced and eventually sank to the bottom near the mantle-core boundary. The team compares this to lava lamp wax. If the lower mantle had been hotter, the LLVPs would have not existed, as the material would have mixed better.

Advertisement

The team is now investigating what consequence having these structures in the middle of the mantle during the formative years of our planet might have had on Earth’s geology. Our world is quite unique, geologically, compared to the other ones in the Solar System.

"A logical consequence of the idea that the LLVPs are remnants of Theia is that they are very ancient," Dr Paul Asimow said. "It makes sense, therefore, to investigate next what consequences they had for Earth's earliest evolution, such as the onset of subduction before conditions were suitable for modern-style plate tectonics, the formation of the first continents, and the origin of the very oldest surviving terrestrial minerals."

A paper describing the results is published in the journal Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • earth,

  • Theia,

  • mantle,

  • core,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What’s Going On With Voyager 1? NASA’s Interstellar Spacecraft's Future Looks UncertainAn illustration of Voyager 1 traveling through interstellar space, or the space between stars. The Voyager spacecraft sits against a stunning blue hazed background peppered with thousands of white dots representing distant stars. Voyager's white high-gain antenna dish is facing upward toward the stars. Other antenna and instruments our outlined around the dish, fading into the vastness of space.
EXCLUSIVE
spaceSpace and Physics

What’s Going On With Voyager 1? NASA’s Interstellar Spacecraft's Future Looks Uncertain

clock2 hours ago
The Sun Is A Star. But Is Every Star A Sun?Stars are diverse, as this photo shows. Some get called suns, others not, but in such a mix where should we draw the line.
spaceAstronomy

The Sun Is A Star. But Is Every Star A Sun?

clock2 hours ago
comments1
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Breaks Record For Largest Asteroid Sample Ever Collected In SpaceA top-down view of a ring of eight wedge-shaped steel containers. Black rocks and dust populate the containers, with the largest amounts in the wedges at the top of the photograph. Stainless steel tools such as tweezers and small scoops are resting on trays on either side of the ring of containers.
spaceAstronomy

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Breaks Record For Largest Asteroid Sample Ever Collected In Space

clock5 hours ago
share1