"Americans Witness Fascinating "Eclipse Shadows" Naturally Projected Onto The Floor"

Space and Physics - Astronomy
PUBLISHED

Americans Witness Fascinating "Eclipse Shadows" Naturally Projected Onto The Floor

As pretty as they are, there's no need to freak out.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Many projections of a partial eclipse on the floor.

If you can't find a pinhole camera, maybe a tree will do.

Image credit: Yvonne Hanson/Shutterstock.com.

On Saturday, people across the Americas witnessed a "ring of fire" eclipse, the last annular eclipse before the total solar eclipse of 2024. 

As well as awesome photos of the eclipse itself, some have posted photos and videos of "eclipse shadows" on the ground, to the confusion of others.

So what is causing all the projections of the eclipse on the floor? 

If you want to view the eclipse without burning your retinas (known as solar retinopathy) and don't have access to eclipse glasses, a pinhole camera is a good way to go. Simply put, you take one piece of paper with a tiny hole poked through it (NASA recommends taping foil to it) and hold it above another. As the light passes through the pinhole, it creates a projection of the eclipse on the paper held beneath it.

Of course, this doesn't just happen with intentionally-made pinholes. Under the right circumstances, you can get some truly weird effects.

Gaps in the light between the leaves of trees can create the same effect. On ordinary days, when the sun is out, you will see projections in the shape of the sun on the floor. During the eclipse, you get incredibly pretty projections of the eclipse.

space

