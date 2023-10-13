Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How To Watch The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The United States Tomorrow"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

How To Watch The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The United States Tomorrow

An annular solar eclipse will be visible across the Americas on October 14, so here's how, when, and where to see it.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share10Shares
An annular solar eclipse also known as a ring of fire eclipse

Just don't look at the annular eclipse without eclipse glasses or an alternate way of viewing like a pinhole camera.

Image credit: Kevin Baird, Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

It's time to grab your eclipse glasses and (safely) look to the sky. On October 14, millions of people across the Americas will get the chance to see an annular eclipse of the Sun. This happens when, during a total solar eclipse, the Moon is near its apogee, the farthest point from Earth. The Moon's apparent size is smaller than usual and is unable to cover the whole solar disk, creating the iconic "ring of fire" effect.

The ring of fire will be visible in a narrow path that goes from Oregon to Texas, crossing Yucatán, the southern portion of Central America, and then extending south to Brazil. But even if you are not on the path of annularity, you will be able to see a partial solar eclipse. From the western United States all the way south, plenty of people will have the right conditions to catch the Moon covering part of the Sun. 

Advertisement

What time is the annular solar eclipse?

In the United States, the West Coast will get the partial eclipse first, starting at 11:03 am EDT (3:03 pm UTC). The "ring of fire" will be seen in Oregan at 9:13 am PT (12:13 pm EDT/4:13 pm UTC), where it will last for three minutes and 55 seconds. 

It will pass through seven states to end in Texas, kicking off at 11:41 am CDT (4:41 pm UTC) and leaving at 12 pm CDT. 

The path of the October 14 2023 annular eclipse and the regions of partial eclipse across the US.
The path of annularity and the regions of partial eclipse across the US.
Image credit: Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com



The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is slightly tilted with respect to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Eclipses happen when the three bodies lie on the same line, a phenomenon called syzygy. This happens a few times a year, but it goes in cycles.  

In total solar eclipses, when the Sun is completely covered, you can look at the spectacle safely with your eyes. But do not attempt that during an annular eclipse or partial eclipse. Looking directly at the Sun, even when it is partially covered by the Moon, can make your eyes extremely sore and even burn your retina. Some of these visual impairments might be temporary, but it is possible for them to become permanent. 

How to safely watch the annular solar eclipse 

Please be safe and use good solar glasses, they filter around 99.7 percent of the visible light of the Sun as well as other wavelengths. 

You can also use indirect approaches to see the eclipse, such as making a pinhole camera or even using a disco ball. If you are using a telescope, binoculars, or camera to see the eclipse, make sure to use filters, especially with lenses that might send light directly to your eyes. Be sensible when it comes to observing this spectacular event.

If you are not near the path of annularity or even where the partial eclipse will be visible, NASA has got you covered. There will be live coverage of the celestial alignment, which will air on NASA TV on Youtube and its website and social media from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm EDT.  

And if you miss this one, the US is lucky enough to have another solar eclipse coming in just six months. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from Mexico to Canada, crossing the US from Texas to Maine.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • eclipse,

  • Astronomy,

  • ring of fire

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are We Ready For The Next Massive Solar Flare?The sun showing solar flares and eruptions of plasma from its surface
podcastPodcast
spaceAstronomy

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are We Ready For The Next Massive Solar Flare?

clock1 hour ago
Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" EclipseThe Moon passing in front of the Sun, with part of the outer edge of the Sun still visible behind it.
spaceAstronomy

Ham Radio Amateurs Will Help NASA Study The Ionosphere During The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse

clock16 hours ago
share220
Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D ReconstructionA wide valley is seen among plateus in this 3D reconstruction
spaceAstronomy

Fly Across Mars's "Labyrinth Of Night" In Incredible 3D Reconstruction

clock16 hours ago
share99