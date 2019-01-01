Advertisement

About Aliyah Kovner

author

Aliyah Kovner

Science Writer

Aliyah is a full-time science writer and sometimes media producer based in the Bay Area. She grew up under the redwoods on a steady diet of ZooBooks (remember those?), PBS, National Geographic, and her mom’s medical journals. After completing her undergrad in Biology, she received a Master’s of Science Communication in the UK. Her go-to subjects are ecology and the environment, zoology, and weird and wonderful medical discoveries. She particularly loves busting public misconceptions about health and is prone to pointing out examples of the many “groundbreaking”, headline-grabbing studies that were actually done in mice, not humans. If all goes to plan, she will be living in a treehouse in the Costa Rican jungle in the near future.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Aliyah Kovner

Why Do You Lose Your Memory When You Get Really Drunk?Why Do You Lose Your Memory When You Get Really Drunk?

Why Do You Lose Your Memory When You Get Really Drunk?

clockJan 1 2019
Can You Beat A Breathalyzer Test?Can You Beat A Breathalyzer Test?
Health and Medicine

Can You Beat A Breathalyzer Test?

clockDec 26 2018
Watch The Moment The World’s Only Albino Orangutan Is Returned To The WildWatch The Moment The World’s Only Albino Orangutan Is Returned To The Wild
Nature

Watch The Moment The World’s Only Albino Orangutan Is Returned To The Wild

clockDec 24 2018
New Species Of Snake Found Inside Another SnakeNew Species Of Snake Found Inside Another Snake
Nature

New Species Of Snake Found Inside Another Snake

clockDec 24 2018
There's One Christmas Gift Idea That Could Tear Your Entire Family ApartThere's One Christmas Gift Idea That Could Tear Your Entire Family Apart
Health and Medicine

There's One Christmas Gift Idea That Could Tear Your Entire Family Apart

clockDec 23 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Think Earth Has Epic Winter Sights? Check Out This Ice-Filled Crater On MarsThink Earth Has Epic Winter Sights? Check Out This Ice-Filled Crater On Mars
Space and Physics

Think Earth Has Epic Winter Sights? Check Out This Ice-Filled Crater On Mars

clockDec 21 2018
Diabetic Grandma Didn't Notice A Sewing Needle Was Embedded In Her FootDiabetic Grandma Didn't Notice A Sewing Needle Was Embedded In Her Foot
Health and Medicine

Diabetic Grandma Didn't Notice A Sewing Needle Was Embedded In Her Foot

clockDec 20 2018
A Vast “Ghost Fleet” Of Shipwrecks Is Drifting Eastwards, According To Kid ScientistsA Vast “Ghost Fleet” Of Shipwrecks Is Drifting Eastwards, According To Kid Scientists
Nature

A Vast “Ghost Fleet” Of Shipwrecks Is Drifting Eastwards, According To Kid Scientists

clockDec 19 2018
Traumatic Injury Results In Man Literally “Seeing Stars"Traumatic Injury Results In Man Literally “Seeing Stars"
Health and Medicine

Traumatic Injury Results In Man Literally “Seeing Stars"

clockDec 19 2018
An Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment That Utilizes Microscopic Gas Bubbles Is About To Be Tested In HumansAn Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment That Utilizes Microscopic Gas Bubbles Is About To Be Tested In Humans
medicine

An Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment That Utilizes Microscopic Gas Bubbles Is About To Be Tested In Humans

clockDec 18 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meet Susan Potter, The Woman Who Will Become The World's Most Advanced Digital CadaverMeet Susan Potter, The Woman Who Will Become The World's Most Advanced Digital Cadaver
Health and Medicine

Meet Susan Potter, The Woman Who Will Become The World's Most Advanced Digital Cadaver

clockDec 14 2018
New Rapid Ebola Test Could Aid In Combatting World's Second Worst EpidemicNew Rapid Ebola Test Could Aid In Combatting World's Second Worst Epidemic
Health and Medicine

New Rapid Ebola Test Could Aid In Combatting World's Second Worst Epidemic

clockDec 14 2018
Researchers Reveal New Molecular Pathway Involved In Anxiety, And New Treatments Could Soon FollowResearchers Reveal New Molecular Pathway Involved In Anxiety, And New Treatments Could Soon Follow

Researchers Reveal New Molecular Pathway Involved In Anxiety, And New Treatments Could Soon Follow

clockDec 12 2018
Surprising Evidence Suggests The Uterus Plays A Role In CognitionSurprising Evidence Suggests The Uterus Plays A Role In Cognition
Health and Medicine

Surprising Evidence Suggests The Uterus Plays A Role In Cognition

clockDec 11 2018
Woman Nearly Dies And Sustains Extensive Brain Damage After Attempting A Soy Sauce "Cleanse"Woman Nearly Dies And Sustains Extensive Brain Damage After Attempting A Soy Sauce "Cleanse"
Health and Medicine

Woman Nearly Dies And Sustains Extensive Brain Damage After Attempting A Soy Sauce "Cleanse"

clockDec 10 2018