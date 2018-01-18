Advertisement

Health and Medicine

Pornhub's Data Shows Something Rather Hilarious Happened During The 2018 False Missile Alert In Hawaii

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJan 18 2018, 12:22 UTC

Pornhub Insights.

It's a hypothetical question that everybody gets asked at some point – what would you do if you found out you have only hours left to live? 

Advertisement

The answer to that is, of course, panic. When a false missile alert went off last week in Hawaii, people rushed for storm drains and shelters as you'd expect.

I would like to propose a new hypothetical question: What do you do when you find out you actually don't have just hours to live, and everything is in fact fine?

Well, that too has been answered. It turns out the answer to that question is "furiously masturbate".

Pornhub has released data showing that from the minute the missile alert went out, traffic to their website dropped by almost 80 percent in Hawaii. Of course, there were still people who decided to plow on through (or else they hadn't seen the alert due to being, ahem, "occupied") but there was a huge drop-off, far below their usual traffic levels for a Saturday.

Advertisement

This isn't that surprising. Thinking you're about to be killed by a missile isn't, as far as we know, a kink.

What came next, however, was unexpected. When the second message went out – the one that told them it was a false alert and they weren't going to die after all – there was a huge surge in traffic to the website.

Pornhub released this handy chart showing its traffic levels during the whole shenanigans.

Pornhub regularly releases data to their site Pornhub Insights.

At 8:45am local time, the correction was issued and you can see traffic crawl back up. By 9:01am there was a sudden spike, just when people had time to return from their storm drains and get comfortable. At the peak of its traffic, the site was seeing 50 percent more hits than on an average, non-missiley, Saturday.

The Internet porn giant has no data on why there was this sudden rush of people doing the five dog dance, of course. It could be a celebratory "I'm alive, and oh look – so are my genitals!" or purely a way to relieve stress, we'll probably never know.

This isn't the only interesting data revealed by Pornhub, who regularly release interesting tidbits. A few weeks ago, it shared data showing that people stopped touching themselves long enough to watch the Great American Eclipse.

-

Which is nice.

Health and Medicine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Health and Medicine Stories

We Finally Know Why Thinking Too Hard Makes You TiredA woman face down on a pile of books.
neuroscience

We Finally Know Why Thinking Too Hard Makes You Tired

clockAug 11 2022
Smoking Caused Around 30 Percent Of Cancer Deaths In US In 2019, Study Revealsman lighting a cigarette
health

Smoking Caused Around 30 Percent Of Cancer Deaths In US In 2019, Study Reveals

clockAug 11 2022
Vegetarian Women Have 33 Percent Higher Hip Fracture Risk, 20-Year Study FindsX-ray of the pelvic bones of a woman.
health

Vegetarian Women Have 33 Percent Higher Hip Fracture Risk, 20-Year Study Finds

clockAug 11 2022