Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A Tree-Dwelling Shrimp Has Been Discovered In The Cyclops Mountains"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

A Tree-Dwelling Shrimp Has Been Discovered In The Cyclops Mountains

A lot of words in that headline we weren’t expecting either.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

comments2Comments
share700Shares
a new genus of tree dwelling shrimp

“Though some might describe the Cyclops as a ‘Green Hell’, I think the landscape is magical, at once enchanting and dangerous, like something out of a Tolkien book."

Image courtesy of James Kempton, Expedition Cyclops 2023

An entirely new genus of shrimp was discovered during an expedition to the Cyclops Mountains in Papua, Indonesia. It was a surprise find for scientists on the perilous 2023 expedition and introduces a whole new habitat for these typically water-dwelling crustaceans.

The expedition was one for the history books, reanimating a species that was thought to have been extinct since the 1960s: Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, Zaglossus attenboroughi. Named after wildlife broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough, the monotreme made a surprise appearance on camera traps left in the Cyclops Mountains.

Advertisement

“I'm not joking when I say it came down to the very last SD card that we looked at, from the very last camera that we collected, on the very last day of our expedition,” expedition lead Dr James Kempton of Oxford University told BBC News.

However, while the world was reeling from the reunion, another, arguably more obscure discovery went a little more under the radar. You see, on that same expedition, the team discovered a new genus of ground- and tree-dwelling shrimp.

If you’re thinking, “Well that’s not where shrimp live,” you’d normally be right, and the discovery of these typically water-dwelling crustaceans so high up was a surprise for the scientists, too.

Advertisement

“We were quite shocked to discover this shrimp in the heart of the forest, because it is a remarkable departure from the typical seaside habitat for these animals,” said lead entomologist for the expedition Dr Leonidas-Romanos Davranoglou (a Leverhulme Trust Postdoctoral Fellow at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History), in a statement

“We believe that the high level of rainfall in the Cyclops Mountains means the humidity is great enough for these creatures to live entirely on land.”

Your standard shrimp breathes using gills to extract oxygen from water and depending on the species will either live in marine or freshwater environments. To be thriving so far inland must mean this new genus has adapted a way to breathe without being fully submerged in water, as Davranoglou says, perhaps aided by rainfall or humidity.

cyclops mountains
Expedition leader Dr James Kempton and the research team were helped by members of the Yongsu Sapari community who prepared paths and campsites for the expedition.
Image credit: Expedition Cyclops


The team were due a few wins following such a perilous and challenging expedition that put them in sometimes life-threatening situations. They faced earthquakes, causing them to evacuate cave systems, and came across many venomous snakes and spiders.

Advertisement

Several of the team suffered illness and injury. Davranoglou’s arm was broken in two places while another team member contacted malaria, and a third had a leech stuck to their eye for a day and a half before a hospital team could remove it. Despite the perils of the Cyclops Mountains, they've lost no love for the landscape.

“Though some might describe the Cyclops as a ‘Green Hell’, I think the landscape is magical, at once enchanting and dangerous, like something out of a Tolkien book,” said Kempton. “In this environment, the camaraderie between the expedition members was fantastic, with everyone helping to keep up morale. In the evening, we exchanged stories around the fire, all the while surrounded by the hoots and peeps of frogs.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • new species,

  • animals,

  • cyclops,

  • shrimp,

  • Indonesia

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Mummified Frogs Were Buried With The Ancient Egyptians 3,000 Years Agoa mummified frog
natureanimals

Mummified Frogs Were Buried With The Ancient Egyptians 3,000 Years Ago

clock2 hours ago
Nearly 1,000 Birds Died Crashing Into Brightly Lit Building In ChicagoBirds, flying in the foggy morning city among the modern high buildings.
natureanimals

Nearly 1,000 Birds Died Crashing Into Brightly Lit Building In Chicago

clock3 hours ago
The Earth Isn't Perfectly Round – Here's WhyThe Earth from space.
natureplanet earth

The Earth Isn't Perfectly Round – Here's Why

clock3 hours ago
share2