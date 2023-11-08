Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A New Island Has Been Born Off The Coast Of Japan In The Pacific"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

A New Island Has Been Born Off The Coast Of Japan In The Pacific

Japan recently recounted its nation's islands. Perhaps it should count again.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments2Comments
share790Shares
A new island emerging of the coast of Iwo Jima, Japan.

Welcome to the world, unnamed Japanese island! 

Image credit: Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force

In the wake of an underwater eruption late last month, a new volcanic island has popped up along the coast of Japan, billowing smoke and slowly growing in size.

The new island can be seen from the coast of Iōtō (formerly Iwo Jima), part of the Ogasawara Islands over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) south of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean.

Advertisement

It was created by the eruption of an unnamed undersea volcano that began erupting on October 21. By October 30, the magma had reached the sea surface and became piling up in the form of a new island, The Japan Times reports. 

“In an earlier stage, a vertical jet of black color, debris — which is a solidified magma — and water gushed upward. Since Nov. 3, the eruption started changing and the emission of volcanic ash continued explosively,” Setsuya Nakada, a professor emeritus of volcanology at the University of Tokyo, told the newspaper. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Trees Synchronize Their Masting And We Don't Really Know Howarrow
Deep Inside Virginia’s Luray Caverns Is The World's Biggest Musical Instrumentarrow
The Tongues Of These Species Are More Than Meets The Eyearrow

“The areas that don't have lava could be scraped away. So if more and more lava comes out, and covers the area, I think that part will remain forever."

Advertisement

New islands regularly form in the world’s oceans as a result of volcanic activity from beneath the waves. Underwater volcanos spew out molten material, which is rapidly cooled by seawater, solidifying and forming a solid mound that can poke above the sea surface. 

For example, another new island sprung up in Japan back in August 2021 thanks to the eruption of the undersea volcano Fukutoku-Okanoba, once again close to the island of Iōtō. 

Japan is a hotbed of volcanic activity as it's situated in a part of the world known as the Ring of Fire, which carves the Pacific Ocean for around 40,000 kilometers (24,900 miles) and holds two-thirds of the volcanoes active since the last Ice Age. Many independent plate boundaries meet here, causing a volatile system that generates about 90 percent of the world's earthquakes to occur there and around half of Earth’s volcanic eruptions since records began. 

This is one of the geological and geographical factors that explains why Japan has so many islands. Prior to 2023, the official count was thought to be 6,852. However, a recount earlier this year revealed that it’s likely more than double that figure, with approximately 14,125 islands in total. 

Advertisement

Perhaps they better make that 14,126 now.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • volcano,

  • Japan,

  • island,

  • planet earth,

  • ring of fire,

  • tectonic plate

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Trees Synchronize Their Masting And We Don't Really Know Howoak trees
natureplants

Trees Synchronize Their Masting And We Don't Really Know How

clock9 hours ago
comments1
share330
Deep Inside Virginia’s Luray Caverns Is The World's Biggest Musical InstrumentA cave full of stalactites and stalacmites.
natureplanet earth

Deep Inside Virginia’s Luray Caverns Is The World's Biggest Musical Instrument

clock9 hours ago
share220
The Tongues Of These Species Are More Than Meets The EyeOkapi head with the tongue outstretched to get to some leaves. The tongue is dark black and pink.
natureanimals

The Tongues Of These Species Are More Than Meets The Eye

clock10 hours ago
share15