3D Animation Compares The Size Of 150 Living And Extinct Animals

We've got animals alive today much bigger than the puny T Rex.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

clockMar 8 2023, 14:34
share3Shares
A tyrannosaurus rex in a forest.

Get a load of this puny little giant. We've got whales way bigger than you, buddy. Image credit: Alberto Andrei Rosu/shutterstock.com

A neat new animation from Global Data has compared the sizes of 150 living and extinct animals. Measuring their length, the video includes tiny creatures like bees (1.2 centimeters/0.7 inches) all the way to huge beasts like the Supersaurus (the length of 2,833.33 bees).

There are a number of surprises in there, especially seeing where the dinosaur classic T. Rex stacks up against some of our living animals today.

Controversially, the team puts the Jurassic era Supersaurus as bigger than the blue whale – however, the comparison was on length rather than sheer bulk. The blue whale is the largest animal, weighing more than 180,000 kilograms (396,832 pounds), sustained by eating between 20 and 50 million calories a day.

