Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

200-Year-Old Physics Law Might Have Some Major Exceptions

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

200-Year-Old Physics Law Might Have Some Major Exceptions

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

200-Year-Old Physics Law Might Have Some Major Exceptions

Heat transfer might behave differently in transparent objects.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share21Shares
A photo of a holographic plastic creating many rainbows

Transparent and translucent materials might transfer heat differently from other solids.

Image Credit: Cg_loser/shutterstock.com

Heat transfer is among the oldest known laws of physics. First formalized by Netwon and then generalized by Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier, the eponymous Fourier’s Law has been unrivaled for centuries to explain how heat diffuses through a solid object. However, researchers have now discovered that the laws are definitely not complete.

It had been established that at the nanoscale Fourier’s law doesn’t explain all the transfer of heat. But still, the law could be seen as a generalization that works on the macroscale. Yet researchers were curious to see if those exceptions could also happen in something big – and it turns out they do under the right conditions.

Advertisement

“This research began with a simple question,” Steve Granick, Robert K. Barrett Professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the paper’s senior author, said in a statement. “What if heat could be transmitted by another pathway, not just the one that people had assumed?”

Their simple idea was that heat can transfer through conduction in a solid but if that solid was transparent it could also transfer by radiation. They tested this in translucent polymers and inorganic glasses.

They placed these materials in a vacuum so air transfer didn’t play a role, and they heated up one side of these materials with a laser and measured with thermal cameras the diffusion of heat. Fourier’s Law alone could not explain what the team was able to observe.

“No one has tried this before,” added lead author Kaikai Zheng also from UMass Amherst. “There’s something unexpected happening within translucent polymers.”

Advertisement

“It’s not that Fourier’s Law is wrong,” Granick was quick to stress, “just that it doesn’t explain everything we see when it comes to heat transmission. Fundamental research like ours gives us an expanded understanding of how heat works, which will offer engineers new strategies for designing heat circuits.”

The team believes that the translucent materials allow for energy to radiate internally. And this radiation heats up imperfections in the material which become secondary heat sources that also radiate through the material. This is why opaque materials do not show such a deviation from Fourier’s law.

The paper is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • heat transfer,

  • Fourier's Law,

  • translucent materials

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Using A Forest As A Massive Neutrino Detector? A Physicist Thinks It Might Be PossibleAerial view of a green forest.
spacephysics

Using A Forest As A Massive Neutrino Detector? A Physicist Thinks It Might Be Possible

clock4 hours ago
share1
Next Month’s Total Solar Eclipse Might Have An Unexpected Guestthe comet looks like a green fuzzy dot with a long tail while andromeda fuzzy spiral structure is at the top of the picture.
spaceAstronomy

Next Month’s Total Solar Eclipse Might Have An Unexpected Guest

clock5 hours ago
share61
Voyager 1 Continues To Send NASA Repeating Pattern Of 1s and 0s From Interstellar SpaceVoyager 1's view of the Solar System.
spaceAstronomy

Voyager 1 Continues To Send NASA Repeating Pattern Of 1s and 0s From Interstellar Space

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share180