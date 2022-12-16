Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

You Can Sear A Steak By Dropping It From Space, But Not Cook It

A steak falling from space? Well, if you prefer your meal to be a little meteor.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockDec 16 2022, 17:22 UTC
share23Shares
A raw steak images over our planet from space.
There are better ways to cook a steak for sure. Image Credit: Alex Staroseltsev/Stephane Masclaux/Shutterstock, IFLScience

Xkcd webcomic writer and science communicator Randall Munroe has written two books on what he calls "absurd hypothetical questions". Among the unusual questions explored in his first What If? book was this: “From what height would you need to drop a steak for it to be cooked when it hit the ground?”. Munroe gave a pretty comprehensive answer but also pointed out that a lab experiment would be needed to check his “wild guess.” Well, now that experiment has been done – and there is footage.

The question by Alex Lahey is based on the fact an object moving at high speed through the atmosphere will experience tremendous heating due to air compression on the leading edge. So would it be possible to cook a steak that way? Well, not really. Despite the high heat, it is a terrible way to cook one.

Advertisement

An example of why is what happens frequently when meteorites get to Earth. Their outer layers are heated up and burned off, so what actually reaches the ground is cold. The same thing happens with the steak. Munroe hypothesized that the outer layers would get seared and be ripped off at high speed. For a steak mooing at Mach 5 – five times the speed of sound – the compression will sear it and squish it, but the inside will stay raw.

“For the sake of this simulation, I assume that at lower speeds some type of vortex shedding creates a flipping tumble, while at hypersonic speeds it’s squished into a semi-stable spheroid shape. However, this is little more than a wild guess. If anyone puts a steak in a hypersonic wind tunnel to get better data on this, please, send me the video,” Munroe wrote in the answer.

Turns out, somebody did just that. Tom Fisher and Thomas Rees were researching hypersonic heat transfer at the University of Manchester, UK, and decided to conduct the experiment. They used a “21-day matured beef steak” from British supermarket chain Sainsbury and placed it in a wind tunnel at Mach 5.

Munroe’s approximation of the squishiness was not too far off and it can be clearly seen in the Schlieren imaging showing the hypersonic winds. The thermal cameras show how the exterior of the steak is indeed seared and blown off, while the interior stays cold.

It is always good when the experiments match the theories.

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • experiment,

  • xkcd,

  • weird and wonderful

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Asteroid Ryugu Formed Far Away From Earth Before Moving Close To Our PlanetThe image has the JAXA image of ryugu a diamando shape pile or rubble and the buttered image of potato shape comet Wild 2
spaceAstronomy

Asteroid Ryugu Formed Far Away From Earth Before Moving Close To Our Planet

clockDec 16 2022
share62
Aliens Won’t Bother Contacting Earth, There’s No Sign Of Intelligence, Fermi Paradox Solution SuggestsRadio telescope at sunset
spaceAstronomy

Aliens Won’t Bother Contacting Earth, There’s No Sign Of Intelligence, Fermi Paradox Solution Suggests

clockDec 16 2022
share1
See Jupiter's Io In Infrared As NASA Prepares For Flybys Of The Volcanic MoonNASA’s Juno mission captured this infrared view of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io on July 5, 2022, when the spacecraft was about 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) away. This infrared image was derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard Juno
spaceAstronomy

See Jupiter's Io In Infrared As NASA Prepares For Flybys Of The Volcanic Moon

clockDec 15 2022
share280