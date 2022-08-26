Advertisement

Humans

Shaquille O'Neal Is Back Talking Flat-Earth Theories And "Straight" Flights To Australia

Is Shaq a flat-earther or just a master in the art of trolling? Hopefully the latter.

Tom Hale

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockAug 26 2022, 11:10 UTC
Shaquille O'Neal, legendary NBA basketball player, in a suit.
Measuring 2.16 meters tall, Shaq is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Image credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com

Shaquille O'Neal, beloved big man and basketball legend, has doubled down on his belief that the Earth is flat. Rest assured, however, there’s some good evidence that Shaq is just trolling here (at least we hope so). 

Speaking on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, the former NBA star said the inspiration came to him on a recent flight from the US to Australia. 

"It's a theory," he told the podcast. "It's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory."

"I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way," Shaq said, adding the plane "didn't tip over" or "go upside down." 

"You know they say the world is spinning? I've lived on a lake for 30 years and I've never seen the lake move to the left or right," he concluded. 

You may remember that this is not the first time Shaq has mentioned his flat-earth theories. Back in 2017, he commented: “I drive from coast to coast, and this s**t is flat to me. I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle.”

However, there’s some indication that these aren’t Shaq’s genuine beliefs and, in fact, he is a master in the art of trolling. All publicity is good publicity, I guess.

"The Earth is flat," he said on Jordan Harbinger's podcast The Art of Charm, according to the Washington Post. "Would you like to hear my theory? The first part of the theory is, I'm joking, you idiots."

"So know that when Shaquille O'Neal says something, 80 percent of the time I'm being humorous, and it is a joke. And 20 percent of the time, I'm being serious. But when I'm being serious, you'll know," he added.

