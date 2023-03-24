Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

With 16 Sunsets A Day, How Do Muslim Astronauts Observe Ramadan In Space?

There are some guidelines for Muslim astronauts on how to perform religious practices when in orbit.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
Astronaut Sultan Alneyadi from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Specialist, is pictured in his pressure suit during a crew equipment integration test at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Sultan Al Neyadi in his SpaceX Suit before launch. Image Credit: SpaceX

This week was the beginning of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims around the world. And even out of this world. Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) and this had many people wondering if, and how, the astronaut was going to observe the important period in the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it is seen as a time of reflection, community, and prayer. It starts from the first sight of the crescent Moon to the next, as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar. So this year it will roughly last from March 22 to April 23.

Advertisement

During that time, adults fast from dawn until dusk in their location, but on the ISS there are 16 sunrises and sunsets every day, so that doesn’t work in orbit. And imagine fasting on the Moon, where the sun stays in the sky for 14 days. 

The ISS is on Universal Coordinated Time, so that is the time that Al Neyadi can follow for starting the fast.

Related Stories
boook svgSpace-Time Crystals Have Been Caught On Camera Doing Their Thing
boook svgEarth Just Got Hit By The Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In 6 Years
boook svgOnce-In-A-Decade Event As Asteroid Flies By Earth Tomorrow

There are dispensations if fasting could affect a person’s physical or mental health, as well as if you are pregnant or if you are breastfeeding. Travelers can also be exempted and in a press conference in January, Al Neyadi stated that he falls into that category.

“Fasting is not compulsory if you’re feeling not well. So in that regard — anything that can jeopardize the mission or maybe put the crew member at risk — we’re actually allowed to eat sufficient food to prevent any escalation of lack of food or nutrition or hydration,” Al Neyadi said during the press conference.

Advertisement

Al Neyadi is part of Crew 6, together with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. He is the first Emirati astronaut on a long-duration mission on the ISS, where he will conduct 19 experiments on topics from back pain to plant biology and material science. The first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, was on the ISS for almost eight days in 2019.

In his six months around Earth, Al Neyadi will also celebrate Eid al-Fitr, at the end of Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated in June/July. Al Neyadi mentioned that he’d be sharing some Emirati meals with his fellow astronauts.

There have been nine other Muslim men, apart from Al Neyadi and Al Mansouri, that have traveled to space, the first being prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud in 1985. There had not been public discussion of how Muslims were to worship in space until Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, the first Malaysian astronaut, requested guidelines from Malaysia's National Fatwa Council.

These were important to establish, especially when it came to the Qibla – the direction toward which Muslims pray, facing the Kaaba in the Sacred Mosque in Mecca – kneeling during the prayer, and washing. In microgravity, the direction is left to the astronauts’ best ability at the start of the prayer, kneeling is not compulsory, and a wet towel will suffice.

Advertisement

Religion in space is nothing new. The first Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon observed the Sabbath when he was on board the tragic last flight of Space Shuttle Columbia. Christmas is observed on the ISS and cosmonauts celebrate Orthodox Christmas, which takes place on January 7, as they still follow the Julian Calendar for religious celebrations. Buzz Aldrin, a Presbyterian, performed a communion service on the Moon. And for Catholics, the whole Moon is part of the dioceses of the Bishop of Orlando.  

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • international space station,

  • iss,

  • astronauts,

  • religion,

  • space travel,

  • Islam,

  • Ramadan


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Space-Time Crystals Have Been Caught On Camera Doing Their ThingAbstract background of crystal and colors, time space.
spacephysics

Space-Time Crystals Have Been Caught On Camera Doing Their Thing

clockMar 24 2023
Earth Just Got Hit By The Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In 6 YearsA snapshot of the aurora forecast for tonight showing intense probability of seeing it across canada and the northern united states overlayed on an image of the northern lights.
spaceSpace and Physics

Earth Just Got Hit By The Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In 6 Years

clockMar 24 2023
Once-In-A-Decade Event As Asteroid Flies By Earth TomorrowArtist impression of an asteroid above Earth
spaceAstronomy

Once-In-A-Decade Event As Asteroid Flies By Earth Tomorrow

clockMar 24 2023