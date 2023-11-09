Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Why Shocking Green "Slime" Was Bubbling From New York's Sewers Last Week"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Why Shocking Green "Slime" Was Bubbling From New York's Sewers Last Week

Who you gonna call? NYC Environmental Health and Safety Department!

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments2Comments
share410Shares
Green liquid comes out of a New York street sewer.

Nothing to see here, just a sewer oozing unnaturally green liquid. 

Image Credit: Daniel Pantelo via Storyful

Fluorescent green goo was seen oozing from sewers onto the streets of Manhattan last week, sowing confusion among New Yorkers and social media snoopers. There’s no need to call the Ghostbusters nor the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, though. 

Images of the oddly bright liquid were near the World Trade Center in the Lower Manhattan area on November 2, 2023.

Advertisement

"There's literal green sludge bubbling up from the ground next to the World Trade Center right now," Dan Pantelo posted on X (formerly Twitter)

"Can anybody explain this or are just living in full blown Gotham rn," he added, referencing the urban dystopia from the Batman universe. 

boook svg

Related Stories

What Really Happened During The 1917 "Miracle Of The Sun"?arrow
Face Of ‘Old Man’ Neanderthal Reconstructed After 50,000 Yearsarrow
Origins Of America's First People Reflected By Head Lice Evolutionarrow

Thankfully, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation. As explained in the “Community Notes” below the post, it appears that the liquid is simply a tracing dye commonly used to track leaks within the water system. 

Advertisement

Scientists and engineers use tracer dye to track the movement of water – and it often creates confusion. Earlier in 2023, the shores of Los Peñasquitos Lagoon in California turned a vibrant pink color, no doubt confusing some surfers.

It turned out that this was part of an experiment by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of Washington to understand how freshwater outflows mix with the ocean surf zone. Despite its unnatural coloring, the dye was perfectly non-toxic and posed no risk to marine life. 

In other instances, odd-colored water might be a sign that something is awry. Back in 2017, residents of a snoozy Canadian town called Onoway woke up to find their tap water was hot pink. It was caused by a common water treatment chemical named potassium permanganate, which is used to extract smelly and dangerous hydrogen sulfide from the water. Unfortunately, a faulty valve caused higher concentrations of the chemical to enter into the main water supply.

Residents of New York should not be alarmed about the green liquid flowing down their sidewalks as tracer dye. However, we still wouldn’t recommend drinking water from a downtown gutter.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • green,

  • New York City,

  • viral,

  • dye,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

What Really Happened During The 1917 "Miracle Of The Sun"?A crowd looks up at the sky in a black and white photo.
humansHumans

What Really Happened During The 1917 "Miracle Of The Sun"?

clock35 minutes ago
Face Of ‘Old Man’ Neanderthal Reconstructed After 50,000 YearsOld Man Neanderthal facial reconstruction
humansancient ancestors

Face Of ‘Old Man’ Neanderthal Reconstructed After 50,000 Years

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share90
Origins Of America's First People Reflected By Head Lice EvolutionA human head lice louse bug isolated
humansancient ancestors

Origins Of America's First People Reflected By Head Lice Evolution

clock22 hours ago
share24