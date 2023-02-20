Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Why Planetary Scientists Think It's Time For NASA To Probe Uranus

Will all the jokes make the space agency more likely to send a mission to the ice giant, or less?

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockFeb 20 2023, 15:49
Uranus has been greatly understudied compared to other planets, which means it has some big unanswered questions, making planetary scientists keen to get a mission out there.

Uranus has been greatly understudied compared to other planets, which means it has some big unanswered questions, making planetary scientists keen to get a mission out there. Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXO/University College London/W. Dunn et al; Optical: W.M. Keck Observatory

The time to launch a mission to Uranus is 2032, when spacecraft could get a boost from Jupiter on the way. If we’re going to do that we need to start planning – and seeking funds – now. In a new Perspective article, planetary scientist Dr Kathleen Mandt of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory makes the case we should do just that, but will all the sniggering get in the way?

The rocky planets of the inner Solar System have been visited by many missions, in Mars’ case from numerous nations. Jupiter has attracted the attention of nine and Saturn three, but Uranus and Neptune just one quick visit each, the same as non-planet Pluto. Even several asteroids have had more love.

Advertisement

Being so far away, it takes a lot of energy to get a spacecraft out to the ice giants in a reasonable amount of time, but that can be reduced dramatically by getting a gravity assist on the way. Even with 1970s technology, we managed to send Voyager 2 to both Uranus and Neptune by using a once-in-175-years alignment of the giant planets.

After that, things got harder, but the chance is coming around anew, with Jupiter and Uranus to align again, even if Saturn and Neptune won’t be so conveniently placed.

Related Stories
boook svgSoyuz Meteorite Strike Extends "Stranded" ISS Astronauts’ Mission Six More Months
boook svgNew Forms Of Salty Ice Discovered And They Could Be Covering Icy Moons
boook svgArtemis-I Rocket Launch Made The Noise Of 40 Million Bowls Of Rice Krispies

There are plenty of reasons to study Uranus. The similarities in size and chemistry between Uranus and Neptune suggest it could be a representative of a common class of planets. As Mandt notes, its strange tilt – 98 degrees to its orbital plane – obscures investigation from Earth. The favored explanation for this tilt is a collision with a large object, but we probably won’t know until we can study the planet in depth, rather than the quick squizz-and-go that Voyager II gave it.

Visiting Uranus could also contribute to solving one of the great outstanding questions of the Solar System: where did the giant planets form and what path did they take to end up at their current locations? We’ll probably need an atmospheric probe to sample Uranus’s noble gas abundances and nitrogen ratios to resolve that.

Advertisement

In addition to the planet itself, a future mission will find itself with plenty else worth studying. After Saturn, Uranus has the best set of rings in the Solar System, which are puzzlingly dark in color. Although it has no large moons, it does have 27 known medium-sized and small satellites. As Enceladus has shown, even a modest-sized moon can be fascinating if in the right location, and four of those orbiting Uranus are larger than that. Voyager II spotted signs of geologically-induced resurfacing on the five largest moons’ southern hemispheres.

None of those things are as strange as the Uranian magnetic field, which we don’t understand at all.

Mandt argues she is not a voice crying in the wilderness. The 2022 planetary science decadal survey (known as Origins, Worlds and Life) identified the “dearth of knowledge on the ice giants” as the highest priority to address in our investigations of the Solar System’s other planets.

Mandt also argues for more long-term work to begin towards a follow-up mission to Neptune, presumably to be launched to meet its own Jupiter window in 2041. The two missions could save money by using copies of the same equipment. 

Advertisement

Mandt uses the current name of Uranus Orbiter and Probe (UOP), which seems a much better approach than asking the Internet, as promoters of the mission unwisely did last year.

Maybe it would have been best for science, if not for comedians, if William Herschel had stuck with his original plan to call the planet he had discovered George, instead.

Mandt’s Perspective can be read in Science.

This article has been amended to correct Dr Mandt is a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, not Southwest Research Institute as previously stated.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • solar system,

  • nasa,

  • uranus,

  • Space exploration,

  • Astronomy,

  • ice giants,

  • future missions,

  • Launch window,

  • gravitational assist


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Soyuz Meteorite Strike Extends "Stranded" ISS Astronauts’ Mission Six More MonthsMaterial leaking from the coolant system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft forced a delay in the return mission from the International Space Station. That delay has now been announced to be six months long.
spaceAstronomy

Soyuz Meteorite Strike Extends "Stranded" ISS Astronauts’ Mission Six More Months

clockFeb 21 2023
New Forms Of Salty Ice Discovered And They Could Be Covering Icy MoonsThis satellite image shows red streaks across the surface of Europa, the smallest of Jupiter’s four large moons.
spacechemistry

New Forms Of Salty Ice Discovered And They Could Be Covering Icy Moons

clockFeb 20 2023
Artemis-I Rocket Launch Made The Noise Of 40 Million Bowls Of Rice KrispiesNASA Artemis-1 rocket launch blasts off in November 2022 from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida
spaceSpace and Physics

Artemis-I Rocket Launch Made The Noise Of 40 Million Bowls Of Rice Krispies

clockFeb 20 2023