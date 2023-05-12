Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Why Even Hot Stars Are Lonely Near The Galactic Center

You might think that stars are so tightly packed close to the heart of the galaxy that pairing up would come naturally, but it seems the opposite is the case.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share4Shares
Map of the stars close to Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. Blue circles: hot young stars, orange squares: lcooler old stars

Map of the stars close to Sagittarius A*. Blue circles: hot young stars; orange squares: cooler old stars.

Image credit: Chu et al, The Astrophysical Journal 2023 (CC BY 4.0)

A study of massive and very bright stars close to the center of our galaxy has found something unexpected: these stars are much less likely to be parts of binary or triple systems than those in Earth’s vicinity.

Being close to many others of your kind might seem to maximize hook-up chances, but if you take your dating advice from the stars (astronomy not astrology), crowds leave you more likely to end up alone. 

Advertisement

Galaxies resemble human communities in that they are packed towards the center and get sparser further out; it’s one of the reasons people sometimes refer to them as cities of stars. Out in the galactic suburbs where the Sun resides most stars orbit each other in binary systems, with some triples or even more elaborate systems. The Sun is a relative rarity, which some astronomers think lost a partner in an early divorce.

However, a 10-year survey of the galactic center, published recently, reports that’s not the case near the galactic heart. UCLA’s Dr Devin Chu and colleagues investigated so-called “S-stars”, named for their proximity to Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. 

Heat map of the area around the black hole at the center of the galaxy with stars orbits marked
View of the area around the black hole at the center of the galaxy with stars' orbits marked.
Image credit: Galactic Center Orbits Initiative/W. M. Keck Observatory


S-stars jostle each other closely compared to our region, where even the nearest stars are light-years away. We might expect this to lead to even stars that don’t form together getting entwined by each other’s gravity. It’s hard to make out small faint stars at a distance of 26,000 light-years when overshadowed by brighter objects, so Chu’s team mostly found giants more than 10 times as massive as the Sun. These stars burn brightly – they’re thousands as times as luminous as the Sun – and have short lives. 

In the galactic arms, or the spaces between, hot stars like this are even more likely to have a companion on their arm - if they’re not in an Alpha Centauri-style throuple - than our smaller neighbors. However, the paper concludes a maximum of 47 percent of stars in the Sagittarius A* vicinity could have one or more companions, compared to 70 percent in the galaxy as a whole.

Advertisement

“This discovery speaks to the incredibly interesting environment of the Galactic Center,” Chu said in a statement. “It is likely the supermassive black hole’s powerful influence causes binary star systems to either merge or become disrupted, where a companion star gets kicked out from the region.” Perhaps it’s not that stars cannot find their match in the busy core, but forces there are too strong to let them stay together. Someone warn Carrie Bradshaw.

Admittedly, Chu’s sample is quite small – just 28 stars, of which 16 were B-type giants. However, the fact that not one of this group shows the changes in radial velocity associated with having a stellar companion makes the 47 percent figure a ceiling not a floor.

Arguably the real wonder, however, is that there are any stars this close to Sagittarius A* at all, as the powerful gravitational forces from such a massive object should disrupt their formation. The few older stars in Chu’s sample might have migrated in from safer environments, but the younger members haven’t had time to travel very far. How the S-star cluster exists at all has been a matter of debate for more than 30 years

The study is published open access in The Astrophysical Journal.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Galactic Center,

  • binary stars,

  • Astronomy,

  • Sagittarius A*,

  • B-type star,

  • S-Stars,

  • Solitary star

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Saturn’s Rings Are Much, Much Younger Than Their PlanetNASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of Saturn on July 4, 2020. Two of Saturn's icy moons are clearly visible in this exposure: Mimas at right, and Enceladus at bottom. This image is taken as part of the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) project
spaceAstronomy

Saturn’s Rings Are Much, Much Younger Than Their Planet

clockMay 12 2023
50 Years Of Skylab: Our Interview With Its Last AstronautA close-up view of the Skylab space station photographed against an Earth background from the Skylab 3 Command/Service Module during station-keeping maneuvers prior to docking. The Ilha Grande de Gurupá area of the Amazon River Valley of Brazil can be seen below. Aboard the command module were astronauts Alan L. Bean, Owen K. Garriott, and Jack R. Lousma, who remained with the Skylab space station in Earth's orbit for 59 days. This picture was taken with a hand-held 70mm Hasselblad camera using a 100mm lens and SO-368 medium speed Ektachrome film. Note the one solar array system wing on the Orbital Workshop (OWS) which was successfully deployed during extravehicular activity (EVA) on the first manned Skylab flight. The parasol solar shield which was deployed by the Skylab 2 crew can be seen through the support struts of the Apollo Telescope Mount.
Exclusive
spaceSpace and Physics

50 Years Of Skylab: Our Interview With Its Last Astronaut

clockMay 12 2023
share2
Spectacular New Mars Panorama Reveals The Wild Waters Of An Ancient RiverScientists think that these bands of rocks may have been formed by a very fast, deep river – the first of its kind evidence has been found for on Mars. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover captured this scene at a location nicknamed “Skrinkle Haven” using its Mastcam-Z camera between Feb. 28 and March 9, 2023.
spaceAstronomy

Spectacular New Mars Panorama Reveals The Wild Waters Of An Ancient River

clockMay 12 2023
share600