Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Why Do Toy Guns Have Those Little Orange Tips?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Why Do Toy Guns Have Those Little Orange Tips?

If you remove it in California, you could face up to six months in prison.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share86Shares
A toy gun with a bright orange tip.

Familiar?

Image credit: Vilkas Vision/Shutterstock.com

You've probably noticed that toy guns – mainly in the USA, but also sometimes elsewhere – have a bright orange tip at the end. In some states, that orange tip is illegal to remove.

In the US in the 1930s, toy guns were blamed for perceived increases in aggression in young people. In a good old-fashioned moral panic, toy guns were even burned in protest. Later, as the popularity of the toys dwindled, gun control advocates pushed for toy and replica weapons to be brightly colored in order to distinguish them from real weapons.

Advertisement

Though these attempts were unsuccessful at the time, in 1992 the Department of Commerce legislated that all toy guns should have "a blaze orange [...] or orange color brighter than that specified by the federal standard color number, solid plug permanently affixed to the muzzle end of the barrel as an integral part of the entire device and recessed no more than 6 millimeters [0.2 inches] from the muzzle end of the barrel". 

An alternative was to have a blaze orange (or brighter) thick stripe on both sides of the toy's barrel, or for the gun to be brightly colored or see-through.

boook svg

Related Stories

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals The Ancestral Home Of Humanityarrow
Your Cremated Remains Can Be Transformed Into A Diamond – Here's Howarrow
Women Who Have Just Had A Baby Are More Likely To Experience Pareidoliaarrow

As always with American law, there are differences from state to state, with New York legislation specifying what colors toy and replica guns can be. 

In most of the US, it is the manufacturers who need to worry about this. In California, however, you could find yourself at the barrel end of California Penal Code 20150 if you remove the orange markings from your toy gun. In that state, you can receive up to six months in prison and/or a $1,000 fine if you remove or otherwise alter the toy or imitation gun's markings. The entertainment industry is exempt from this, which is why guns in TV shows don't have bright orange tips.

Advertisement

However, prosecution for your child accidentally removing the orange tip from their gun is unlikely, no matter how often you report them to the feds.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • toys,

  • guns,

  • science and society

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals The Ancestral Home Of Humanity South Sudan in the rainy season
humansancient ancestors

Largest Ever Family Tree Reveals The Ancestral Home Of Humanity

clock7 hours ago
comments1
share130
Your Cremated Remains Can Be Transformed Into A Diamond – Here's How man expert buyer with glasses evaluates polished diamond trough magnifying glass close up.
humansHumans

Your Cremated Remains Can Be Transformed Into A Diamond – Here's How

clock7 hours ago
share60
Women Who Have Just Had A Baby Are More Likely To Experience PareidoliaA mother with her baby.
humansHumans

Women Who Have Just Had A Baby Are More Likely To Experience Pareidolia

clock8 hours ago
share31