Advertisement

humansHumans

Who Built Stonehenge? Genetic Analysis Suggests They May Not Be Who You Think

They likely weren't native hunter-gatherers, but farmers carrying ancestry originating in the Aegean coast.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockDec 21 2022, 14:57 UTC
Stonehenge

Stonehenge, an icon of Neolithic Britain, built some 5,500 years ago. Image credit: Nicholas E Jones/Shutterstock.com

The people of Early Neolithic Britain, whose descendants went on to build Stonehenge, might not be who you thought they were.

Some 6,000 years ago, a wave of farmers from the Aegean coast in what is now modern-day Turkey traveled across mainland Europe, mingled around in the Mediterranean for some time, then made their way into Britain where they sparked the advent of agriculture on the island. Within a matter of centuries, they almost totally replaced the native "British" hunter-gatherer population.

Advertisement

Reporting in the journal Nature: Ecology & Evolution, a new study has analyzed the ancient DNA of dozens of people living in Britain between 8500 BCE and 2500 BCE, six of whom were Mesolithic hunter-gatherers (dating from 11,600-6,000 years ago) and 47 Neolithic farmers (dating from 6,000 to 4,500 years ago). One of these skeletons included Cheddar Man, the oldest near-complete human skeleton found in Britain.

The genetic evidence shows that most of the hunter-gatherer population of Britain was replaced by farmers carrying ancestry originating in the Aegean coast, whose genetic makeup closer matches up with today’s population in Spain and Portugal. 

Neolithic and Mesolithic Britons
Left: Cheddar Man, an example of a Mesolithic Briton. Image credit: © Tom Barnes/Channel 4. Right: 3D reconstruction of Whitehawk Woman, an example of a Neolithic Briton from 5,600-years-ago. Image credit: © Royal Pavilion & Museums, Brighton & Hove


Most importantly, they didn't just leave a genetic impression on Britain; they also brought with them the game-changing art of agriculture, as well as other important cultural practices, such as new funerary rites, pottery, and monument building. Agriculture is first dated in Britain to around 6,000 years ago. Before that people fed themselves by hunting, fishing, and gathering. 

Advertisement

“The transition to farming marks one of the most important technological innovations in human evolution... For over 100 years archaeologists have debated if it was brought to Britain by immigrant continental farmers, or it was adopted by local hunter-gatherers,” explained study author Mark Thomas, Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment at University College London, in a press release.

“Our study strongly supports the view that immigrant farmers introduced agriculture into Britain and largely replaced the Indigenous hunter-gatherer populations."

Just like most other European hunter-gatherers, the Mesolithic Britons had dark skin and blue eyes. These genes were promptly wiped out after the arrival of the Aegean farmers, suggesting the native population was comparatively small and quickly mixed with the flocks of new-comers. The continental farmer populations also had their own long and thorny genetic heritage. On their journey from Turkey, they expanded along both the Mediterranean and Rhine-Danube in modern-day Germany, picking up ideas and genes along the way.

Advertisement

If this study proves anything, it shows that the history of migration and genetic heritage, in Europe and beyond, is a lot more interwoven and complex than it's often made out to be.

This article was originally published in April 2019.

humansHumans
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • DNA,

  • stonehenge,

  • neolithic,

  • Mesolithic

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
humans

More Humans Stories

Who Were The People Buried In The Mysterious Notre Dame Sarcophagi?The painting show the canon giving mass in a newly refurbished choir
humansHumans

Who Were The People Buried In The Mysterious Notre Dame Sarcophagi?

clockDec 21 2022
How To Raise Emotionally Intelligent ChildrenChild sitting on father's lap, being comforted. Both are sat on a white couch.
videoVideo
humanspsychology

How To Raise Emotionally Intelligent Children

clockDec 21 2022
share57
Discovery Of 155 New Genes Shows Humans Are Still Evolvinghuman evolution
humansHumans

Discovery Of 155 New Genes Shows Humans Are Still Evolving

clockDec 20 2022
share340