Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"When Did Humans First Start Thinking About Aliens?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

When Did Humans First Start Thinking About Aliens?

Little green men took a surprisingly long time to show up.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share150Shares
Aert de Gelder's The Baptism of Christ

Aert de Gelder's The Baptism of Christ is proof of alien life to people with very low evidence thresholds.

Image credit: Public domain via Picryl

Reports of strange lights or other objects in the sky have occurred for thousands of years, some of which modern minds might call unidentified flying objects (UFOs). 

Early references to unusual events come from between 223 to 91 BCE, with Greek and Roman accounts describing "sky fire", "chasms", and "night suns" in the sky. Looking at these accounts, they lined up neatly with 11-year aurora cycles, likely explaining what they had seen. Other accounts from 218 BCE to 65 CE talk of round shields (likely bolides) and "flaming spears" streaking across the sky, or "ships" in the sky, perhaps the result of a cloud or a mirage.

Advertisement

In all these accounts, likely describing meteorites, birds, or other natural phenomena, none talk about the events in terms of aliens. So did they have the concept of life possibly existing on other planets, and when did it first appear? 

In the fifth century BCE, philosophers Leucippus and Democritus came up with atomism, the idea that the universe is made of tiny, indivisible parts, swirling around and clumping together to form objects and worlds. As Democritus believed there was an infinite supply of these atoms, he speculated that there was an infinite number of worlds.

boook svg

Related Stories

Being Alone And Feeling Lonely Are, It Turns Out, Two Very Different Thingsarrow
Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About Beforearrow
Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental Healtharrow

“It seems absurd, that in a large field only one stalk should grow," his student Metrodorus of Chios wrote, "and that in an infinite space only one world exist.”

As the Roman poet Lucretius later put it: “Nothing in the universe is unique and alone and therefore in other regions there must be other earths inhabited by different tribes of men and breeds of beasts.”

Advertisement

While this may sound surprisingly modern as a view, as amateur historian Tim O'Neill points out, Democritus was living in a time before we realized the stars were other suns, and these "other earths" were not seen to occupy the sky. They were instead somehow beyond our world, in a similar way to parallel universes in more modern theories.

Aristotelian philosophy rejected the idea of many worlds, while religion also stifled any scientific ideas that didn't paint God as anything but all-powerful. Then in 1439-40, Nicholas of Cusa wrote an influential book, containing this idea.

"Life, as it exists on Earth in the form of men, animals and plants, is to be found, let us suppose in a high form in the solar and stellar regions. Rather than think that so many stars and parts of the heavens are uninhabited and that this earth of ours alone is peopled – and that with beings perhaps of an inferior type – we will suppose that in every region there are inhabitants, differing in nature by rank and all owing their origin to God, who is the center and circumference of all stellar regions," he wrote.

"Of the inhabitants then of worlds other than our own we can know still less having no standards by which to appraise them. It may be conjectured that in the area of the sun there exist solar beings, bright and enlightened denizens, and by nature more spiritual than such as may inhabit the moon. … [W]hilst those on earth are more gross and material."

Advertisement

It was likely the first reference to the idea of aliens living on other worlds out there in the cosmos. Now where the hell are they?

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • extraterrestrial life,

  • aliens,

  • history,

  • UFO,

  • alien civilizations

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Being Alone And Feeling Lonely Are, It Turns Out, Two Very Different Thingssilhouette of man standing alone in front of a window, black and white image
humanspsychology

Being Alone And Feeling Lonely Are, It Turns Out, Two Very Different Things

clock14 hours ago
comments1
share160
Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About BeforeA hair follicle, highlighted in purple, surrounded by sensory nerves in green.
humansHumans

Humans Have A Sense Of Touch We Didn't Know About Before

clockYesterday
comments2
share24
Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental HealthDenisovan DNA
humansancient ancestors

Sex Between Humans And Denisovans Continues To Mess With Our Mental Health

clockYesterday
comments3
share130