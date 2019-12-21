What The World Was Getting Off To In 2019, According To Pornhub

For the first time in four years, the world has changed its porn-viewing preferences. According to PornHub’s year-in-review report, worldwide viewers in 2019 turned to new spank-bank material, knocking “lesbian” porn of its 2016, 2017, and 2018 defending title.

This year, dear internet, you searched most for the terms “Japanese” followed closely by “hentai”, both of which knocked “lesbian” porn down a whopping two spots. Much of that growth was due to large traffic increases from Japan (more on that later). On the other hand, categories saw much of the same activity: Japanese porn was the most popular, followed by lesbian, amateur, hentai, and MILF. Women were most likely to view lesbian porn, whereas men most often preferred Japanese.

Among the top searches that defined this year was “amateur”, perhaps in part due to the massive number of new verified amateur models that joined the site in the last 12 months. Point-of-view (POV) porn also crept up in the charts for those viewers looking for a more realistic experience.

“This statistic clearly demonstrates that porn is not just for men! Women are increasingly viewing porn, which hopefully means they are engaging in some self-pleasuring. This is good news, as it indicates that women are taking charge of their sexuality, discovering their bodies and identifying what they like. Less shame, less taboo around female sexuality equals more exploration,” said Dr Laurie Betito of the Sexual Wellness Center in the report.

But porn is also relative, and its viewers tend to view videos that are on-brand for pop culture, mainstream media, and world events. “Alien” searches skyrocketed during the epic ‘storming’ of Area 51, while “Star Wars” searches increased a whopping 748 percent on May the Fourth for the second year in a row. Remember that government shutdown and Polar Vortex that swept the Midwest? Weekday visits saw an uptick during both of those January events.

The world was also particularly keen on YouTube star Belle Delphine, cosplay, mature, bisexual, apex legends, ASMR, and femdom, respectively.

This year, there were more than 42 billion visits to Pornhub, which equates to an average of 115 million visits every day. In all, 39 billion searches were performed – that’s 8.7 billion more than last year. At more than 6.8 million, there was also a record number of video uploads. (PornHub notes that if you strung all of this year’s new video content together and started watching them in 1850, you’d still be watching them today.) A viewer’s average session also increased by 15 seconds to almost 10.5 minutes. However, this can be determined by many factors, including internet connection or bandwidth.

Though the world loves porn, some countries like it just a little bit more. The US tops the charts with the highest daily traffic, followed by Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France. India moved down 12 positions from its third-place last year, partly because the government blocked access to some porn sites.

When it comes to engagement, PornHub users largely seem to be a pleasant lot. The most commented words were good, love, like, sexy, pretty, and nice.

Way to stay positive, team.