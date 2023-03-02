Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry

What Gives Old Books That Smell And Why Do We Love It?

People love the smell of old books so much they even buy perfumes based on it, and knowing what produces it can even help us save them.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockMar 2 2023, 11:56
share27Shares
stack of antiquarian books

A case where Chemistry really doesn't belong under the "Space and Physics" category. Image credit: stevemart/Shutterstock.com

It’s not long since physical books were expected to be on their way out, replaced by digital readers for all but an eccentric few. The truth has turned out to be very different, and it’s likely an appreciation of the smell of old books has played a part.

The smell of old books has been celebrated in poetry and prose. It’s used to help determine the condition of a volume. The volatile organic compounds that give old books their smell can be sampled to identify those in need of extra preservation efforts without damage. An “electronic nose” designed for this purpose has been described in ACS Sensors.

Advertisement

For this to work, however, we need to know the molecules books release as they age, and under what conditions. Professor Matija Strlič of University College London is the leader in this niche – he’s an author of most of the papers on it.

In the wonderfully titled work Material Degradomics, Strlič and co-authors identified a number of volatile compounds produced by the breakdown of rosin in inks and lignin in paper with time. The study notes paper produces acetic acid, the essential ingredient in vinegar, as it ages.

Related Stories
boook svgA Giant Is Producing The Lowest Musical Note In The Universe
boook svgFirst Supernova Ever Documented 1,800 Years Ago Now Captured In Stunning Photo
boook svgElementary School Students Discover EpiPens Turn Extremely Poisonous In Space

In a subsequent paper Strlič proposed certain smells might be considered cultural heritage, and used the smell of historic paper as a case study. It’s not surprising then that Strlič talks about book smells the way connoisseurs of wine or coffee describe varieties, referring to “a combination of grassy notes with a tang of acids and a hint of vanilla over an underlying mustiness.” 

What all these drugs have in common is a variety of compounds, whose interplay at varying concentrations produces something much more subtle than more common scents dominated by one or two molecules.

Advertisement

Compound Chemistry reported six molecules commonly found in old books, of which the aforementioned acetic acid was not one, showing how much variation there can be. These include vanillin, named for the spice it helps flavor, and benzaldehyde, which gives almonds their smell.

One of those Compound Chemistry does refer to is toluene (which sounds much less romantic under its systematic name of methylbenzene). Although usually considered highly unpleasant as the dominant smell in paint thinners and permanent markers, toluene is also used as an inhalant for its euphoric qualities, something bibliophiles might relate to.

There are many serious side effects from excessive toluene use, but so far no one has been reported to have overdosed on old books, other than losing too much time. Even the candles scented with book smell are probably safe, if they don’t set fire to the curtains, although being buried under a book avalanche from trying to take something off a high shelf might count as an overdose.

New books don’t have the same smell, partly because their components are less degraded, but also because for the last century or so we’ve been using lower-lignin paper.

Advertisement

Depending on when a book was printed there may be additional chemicals present, and these can even be useful when the text doesn’t identify the date. For example, high furfural concentrations are a marker of books published before the mid-1800s. 

The papers referred to are published in ACS Sensors, Analytical Chemistry and Heritage Science

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry
  • tag

  • volatile organic compounds,

  • books,

  • paper,

  • chemistry,

  • scent,

  • printing,

  • toluene,

  • Old book smell,

  • vanillin


space

More Space and Physics Stories

A Giant Is Producing The Lowest Musical Note In The UniverseIn Chandra’s X-ray image, enormous bright loops, ripples, and jet-like streaks throughout the cluster can be seen. The dark blue filaments in the center are likely due to a galaxy that has been torn apart and is falling into NGC 1275 (a.k.a. Perseus A), the giant galaxy that lies at the center of the cluster. A different view of Perseus combines data from Chandra in the inner regions of the cluster and XMM data in the outer regions.
spaceAstronomy

A Giant Is Producing The Lowest Musical Note In The Universe

clockMar 2 2023
share37
First Supernova Ever Documented 1,800 Years Ago Now Captured In Stunning PhotoThe tattered shell of the first-ever recorded supernova is seen in red in this image
spaceAstronomy

First Supernova Ever Documented 1,800 Years Ago Now Captured In Stunning Photo

clockMar 2 2023
share1
Elementary School Students Discover EpiPens Turn Extremely Poisonous In SpaceA person's hand holding an epipen.
spaceSpace and Physics

Elementary School Students Discover EpiPens Turn Extremely Poisonous In Space

clockMar 2 2023
share9.7k