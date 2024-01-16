What Does The "H" In Jesus H. Christ Mean? A Bible Scholar Explains All

Have you ever heard of Jesus being called Jesus H. Christ? This is, in fact, not a little-known middle name like Hector, but a relic of the Greek alphabet and Christian symbolism.

Dr Dan McClellan, Biblical scholar at the University of Birmingham and keen TikTokker, explains that the most widely accepted theory of the middle “H” initial is that it originated as a Christogram, a monogram formed of letters and symbols representing Jesus.

Christograms can be found on all kinds of artifacts, from artworks and coins to gravestones and even ancient tattoos. As it turns out, there’s even one slipped into the name of Jesus Christ himself.

