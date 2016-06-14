Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"We Might Not Talk To Aliens For 1,500 Years"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

We Might Not Talk To Aliens For 1,500 Years

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments3Comments
Is there anyone out there? solarseven/Shutterstock

Physicist Enrico Fermi, during a discussion about the possibility of alien life, asked a very important question: “Where is everybody?” This is now known as the Fermi Paradox; if the universe is so big and so full of the right stars and planets, why haven’t we met any other civilizations yet?

Humans have been sending broadcasts into space for about 80 years, reaching about 8,500 stars and 3,500 Earth-like planets. This is a tiny fraction considering the Milky Way has more than 200 billion stars, and American researchers think this to be an indication that the Fermi Paradox is not a paradox at all.  

Advertisement

Cornell student Evan Solomonides and his professor Yervant Terzian have worked out how long the average advanced civilization should take to make contact with another one. Based on purely statistical arguments, as well as the Drake equation and the Mediocrity Principle (humans and Earth are not special), they estimate that it takes about 1,600 years of broadcasting to make alien contact in the Milky Way.

“We haven’t heard from aliens yet, as space is a big place – but that doesn’t mean no one is out there,” said Solomonides in a statement.

“It’s possible to hear any time at all, but it becomes likely we will have heard around 1,500 years from now. Until then, it is possible that we appear to be alone – even if we are not. But if we stop listening or looking, we may miss the signals. So we should keep looking.”

The research also suggests that there have been less than 210 intelligent communicating civilizations in galactic history. Solominides will present all these findings at the American Astronomical Society’s meeting on June 16 in San Diego, and a pre-print paper with the results is available online.

Advertisement

The analysis relays heavily on the Mediocrity Principle, an important philosophical notion that tells us that we should always assume that events that might seem unique or rare (like life on Earth, the evolution of the Solar System, and so on) are not so.

“We are on the third planet around a tediously boring star surrounded by other completely normal stars about two-thirds of the way along one of the several arms of a remarkably average spiral galaxy,” said Solominides.

“The Mediocrity Principle is the idea that because we are not in any special location in the universe, we should not be anything special in the universe.”

When we apply the Mediocrity principle to Fermi’s question, then it shouldn’t even be considered a paradox. We are a surprisingly young civilization, so it is perfectly reasonable to appear to be alone. Although, if in 1,500 years we have not met anyone, then we can start reassessing our place in the cosmos.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • alien life,

  • fermi paradox,

  • alien,

  • drake equation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Is The Space-Time Continuum?Multidimensional vibrant rift in spacetime at deep universe
spacephysics

What Is The Space-Time Continuum?

clock4 hours ago
share7
Really Cool Facts About The Moon That You May Not KnowMoon facts
spaceAstronomy

Really Cool Facts About The Moon That You May Not Know

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share1
OSIRIS Mission Sets Sights On "God Of Destruction" Asteroid At Crucial TimeNASA Goddard simulation of OSIRIS-APEX turning into the world's most expensive leafblower, using its thrusters to blow dust off Apophis
spaceAstronomy

OSIRIS Mission Sets Sights On "God Of Destruction" Asteroid At Crucial Time

clockYesterday
share140