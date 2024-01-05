Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

We May Finally Know What Those "Magic Islands" Are On Saturn's Moon Titan

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

We May Finally Know What Those "Magic Islands" Are On Saturn's Moon Titan

The new work could explain two mysteries of the largest moon of Saturn.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Laura Simmons

share3Shares
The image in infrared can see through the thick atmosphere of the moon. Few clouds are visible but the main feature is the glittering shine of the sun reflected on a large lake.

Sunlight shining over one of the Titan seas as seen in infrared light.

Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona / University of Idaho

Titan is the only other place in the Solar System with rivers, lakes, and seas. But they are unlike anything on Earth. They are not made of water, but of liquid hydrocarbons, mostly methane. On the surfaces of those seas, observations from orbit spotted bright spots lasting between a few hours and several weeks. These are the "magic islands", and researchers might have finally understood what they are.

The first suggestions after they were discovered in 2014 were waves, bubbles of nitrogen gas, or solids, either suspended or floating on the surface. The first is not really a feature on Titan. Waves are at most a few millimeters tall, making these bodies of liquid peculiarly smooth.

Advertisement

The new work focused on the interaction between the formation of solids in the atmosphere and what happens when they end up in the lakes. A lot of organic compounds form in the thick atmosphere of the moon, some of which fall down onto sandy hills, and onto rivers and seas. The question is, would they sink? No – as long as they are porous enough.

“I wanted to investigate whether the magic islands could actually be organics floating on the surface, like pumice that can float on water here on Earth before finally sinking,” lead author Xinting Yu, from the University of Texas at San Antonio, said in a statement.

A lot of simple organic molecules land as solids once they have formed in the atmosphere of Titan, including molecules such as benzene. The liquid methane and ethane that make up the rivers and lakes have a low surface tension, so solids struggle to float on them.

“For us to see the magic islands, they can’t just float for a second and then sink,” Yu said. “They have to float for some time, but not for forever, either.”

Advertisement

So the model looks at porous solids like pumice stone, full of holes or tubes where methane can slowly seep in, which would allow for these solids to float over the liquid features of Titan. The magic islands would not simply form in the middle of the lakes but by the shores, where they could get to a significant size before calving and floating away.

“By looking at how long the materials will float for each scenario, our study suggests that the magic islands might be made of large chunks of porous organic solids,” the team wrote in the paper.

And that is not all. The presence of a frozen solid coating on the surface of the lakes and rivers would help explain their smoothness, solving a second mystery for the price of one.

The study is published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Saturn,

  • Titan,

  • methane,

  • magic islands,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Perseverance Twirls To Take A 360° Panorama Of An Ancient Lake On MarsThe surface of Mars, Jezero Crater, taken by NASA Perseverance Rover
spaceSpace and Physics

Perseverance Twirls To Take A 360° Panorama Of An Ancient Lake On Mars

clock1 hour ago
Despite Controversy, Human Remains Are Set To Fly To The Moon This WeekThe full moon rises over Monument Valley on Navajo Tribal Land on the Utah-Arizona border.
spaceAstronomy

Despite Controversy, Human Remains Are Set To Fly To The Moon This Week

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share65
Thought Neptune Was A Different Color To Uranus? New Images Say Think Againcomparison between the voyager 2 images of Uranus and Neptune where the planets look very distinct and the true color version.
spaceAstronomy

Thought Neptune Was A Different Color To Uranus? New Images Say Think Again

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share53