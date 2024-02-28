Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Watch Cutting-Edge Military Tech Sink A Ship From The Sky In Seconds

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Watch Cutting-Edge Military Tech Sink A Ship From The Sky In Seconds

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Watch Cutting-Edge Military Tech Sink A Ship From The Sky In Seconds

It's called QUICKSINK, for obvious reasons.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

A QUICKSINK modified JDMA onboard an F-15E Strike Eagle at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

A QUICKSINK modified JDAM onboard an F-15E Strike Eagle at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Image credit: US Air Force photo / 1st Lt Lindsey Heflin

The US Air Force possesses a novel technology that can rapidly sink a ship before your eyes. Their research lab has even released footage of the cutting-edge weapon, aptly named QUICKSINK, showing it obliterate a vessel in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and Eglin’s Integrated Test Team first carried out the QUICKSINK test on April 28, 2022. 

Advertisement

Using an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, a single bomb was dropped on the empty shipping vessel and – bang! – just like that, the ship is sunk in under 30 seconds. In a second video, the ship is shown on the seabed effectively ripped into two halves.

The Air Force was understandably vague on details about the technology and how it works so effectively. However, they do reveal that QUICKSINK involves a modified 907-kilogram (2,000-pound) Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), a piece of technology that converts unguided bombs, or "dumb bombs", into precision-guided “smart” munitions capable of hitting targets with accuracy.

JDAM systems can allow free-falling bombs to hit a target with an accuracy of 5 meters (16.4 feet) or less if GPS data is available. Even if GPS data isn’t there, it can hit a target within a 30-meter (98-foot) margin of error. 

Advertisement

Torpedoes, underwater missiles fired from ships or submarines, are the most common means of sinking enemy vessels. This new technology, however, offers the military a more effective way to destroy ships from the skies. Furthermore, it is significantly cheaper than a torpedo and can be deployed over a much larger area of sea.

“Heavy-weight torpedoes are effective [at sinking large ships] but are expensive and employed by a small portion of naval assets. With QUICKSINK, we have demonstrated a low-cost and more agile solution that has the potential to be employed by the majority of Air Force combat aircraft, providing combatant commanders and warfighters with more options,” Major Andrew Swanson, 85th TES division chief of Advanced Programs, said in a statement.

“A Navy submarine has the ability to launch and destroy a ship with a single torpedo at any time, but the QUICKSINK JCTD aims to develop a low-cost method of achieving torpedo-like kills from the air at a much higher rate and over a much larger area,” explained Kirk Herzog, AFRL program manager.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • military,

  • US Air Force,

  • air force,

  • weapons,

  • military technology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

"Swarm Of One" Robot Is A Single Machine Made Up Of Independent ModulesPhotograph of a swarm of one robot
technologyfuture

"Swarm Of One" Robot Is A Single Machine Made Up Of Independent Modules

clockYesterday
share31
China's BYD Reveals Electric Supercar Capable Of 218 Miles Per HourA promotional shot of the YANGWANG U9, the first first pure electric supercar model from Chinese carmaker BYD, in front of a sunset.
technologyTechnology

China's BYD Reveals Electric Supercar Capable Of 218 Miles Per Hour

clockYesterday
comments2
share160
New Titanium “Metamaterial” Has Supernatural StrengthA photo of the new titanium cube being held in a man's hand. The photo is close up to the cube, showing its lattice arrangement and is the size of a Rubik's Cube. Faded in the background you can see the face of the man who holds it but his image is blurred.
technologyfuture

New Titanium “Metamaterial” Has Supernatural Strength

clock2 days ago
comments6
share440