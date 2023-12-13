Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Voyager 1 Sends Back Repeating Patterns Of 1s And 0s From Interstellar Space"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Voyager 1 Sends Back Repeating Patterns Of 1s And 0s From Interstellar Space

It's as if it were "stuck".

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share12Shares
Voyager 1's position relative to the Solar System.

Voyager 1's view of the Solar System.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI).

Voyager 1 is the second-longest operating spacecraft in human history, losing out only to Voyager 2 which launched a few weeks earlier in 1977.*

The spacecraft has traveled further than any human-made object, crossing the heliopause and heading into interstellar space. While doing this, it has continued to send back useful data to Earth, helping us learn about the space between stars outside of our own Solar System. All this, while working with just 69.63 kilobytes of memory, about the size of an average JPEG, and running partly on code written in archaic computer language Fortran 5.

Advertisement

With such a mission, you'd expect the occasional challenge, even before you take into account the high radiation environment it is heading through. And glitches most definitely have occurred, including mysterious telemetry data that was sent back last year, likely the result of the data passing through an old onboard computer which had not been functional for years. 

That was fixed in August 2022, but now there is a new problem, and it's a frustrating one. 

"The spacecraft is receiving and executing commands sent from Earth; however, the [flight data system] is not communicating properly with one of the probe’s subsystems, called the telecommunications unit (TMU)," NASA explained in a statement. "As a result, no science or engineering data is being sent back to Earth."

Instead of sending back the usual varied data packages in binary code, the TMU has begun "transmitting a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were 'stuck'." NASA believes the source of the problem is the flight data system, and last weekend attempted to reset the computer to the state it was in before the error occurred. However, the spacecraft has continued to send unusable data. The team will continue to work on solutions, before the painstaking 45-hour wait to find out if it worked.

Advertisement

"Finding solutions to challenges the probes encounter often entails consulting original, decades-old documents written by engineers who didn’t anticipate the issues that are arising today," NASA added. "As a result, it takes time for the team to understand how a new command will affect the spacecraft’s operations in order to avoid unintended consequences."

*The answer to your inevitable question of "why was Voyager 2 launched first" is that Voyager 1 was on a faster route to its planetary targets, and so was given the honor of the 1.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • voyager,

  • interstellar space,

  • nasa,

  • voyager 1

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

New Brown Dwarf Spotted By JWST Is Tiniest "Failed Star" Ever DiscoveredWispy hair-like filaments of pink-purple fill the middle of the image, curving left and right on either side of the centre. On the right, the filaments form a dramatic loop that seems to extend toward the viewer. At lower left are additional yellowish filaments. Two prominent, bright stars near the centre of the image show Webb’s eight-point diffraction spikes. Dozens of fainter stars are scattered across the image
spaceAstronomy

New Brown Dwarf Spotted By JWST Is Tiniest "Failed Star" Ever Discovered

clock2 hours ago
share28
Solar Storms Can Cause Chaos For Trains, Flipping Red Signals To GreenPhoto of coronal hole on the sun next to photo of green railway signal
spaceSpace and Physics

Solar Storms Can Cause Chaos For Trains, Flipping Red Signals To Green

clock7 hours ago
comments2
share38
YouTubers Filmed The Speed Of Light At 10 Trillion Frames Per SecondLight beams coming towards the viewer.
spacephysics

YouTubers Filmed The Speed Of Light At 10 Trillion Frames Per Second

clockYesterday
comments7
share240