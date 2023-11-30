Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"US Plans To Launch A Nuclear Reactor Into Space For The First Time Since The 1960s"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

US Plans To Launch A Nuclear Reactor Into Space For The First Time Since The 1960s

Nuclear ships have a number of advantages over conventional spacecraft.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

A long, thin spacecraft in low-earth orbit.

A concept design for a nuclear spacecraft.

Image credit: NASA

On April 3, 1965, NASA launched the Systems for Nuclear Auxiliary Power 10A (SNAP10A), the first nuclear electric propulsion system ever fired into space. While in orbit, the ion thruster system was powered by a space-worthy nuclear reactor. Now, nearly 60 years later, the US is planning to launch a nuclear reactor into space once again.

SNAP10A, designed to be capable of putting out a minimum of 500 watts for up to one year or longer, only operated for 43 days, before being shut down due to a fault in the Agena spacecraft. Since then, no other nuclear reactors have been sent by the US to keep it company on its predicted 4,000-year orbit, and only a few were launched by the Soviet Union. 

Advertisement

Now, decades later, the US Air Force Research Laboratory is funding a new spacecraft, paying Lockheed Martin, SpaceNukes, and BWX Technologies $33.7 million to design and develop a new nuclear spacecraft as part of the Joint Emergent Technology Supplying On-Orbit Nuclear (JETSON) High Power program.

Space is, famously, quite big. To explore it, you'll need a lot of energy. This might not be a huge problem if you are sending a probe to the Sun, given that it's a big ball of harvestable energy for any probe sensible enough to pack solar panels. But for missions where the Sun isn't so close, and possibly even for crewed missions to Mars and beyond, the US is hoping that nuclear-powered spacecraft will be the answer. Though deep space probes like Voyager 1 and 2 used radioisotope thermoelectric generators, these use decaying plutonium to generate electricity, more like a nuclear battery than a nuclear-powered craft.

Solar arrays, Lockheed Martin stated in a press release, only generate around six lightbulbs worth of energy. JETSON will use a fission reactor to generate heat, which is then transferred to the Stirling engines to produce between 6 and 20 kilowatts of electricity. The company says this is four times the power of conventional solar arrays, without the added need to be in continuous sunlight.

The project is currently in the preliminary design review stage, with hopes of moving to the critical stage soon.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • spacecraft,

  • Space exploration,

  • nuclear power,

  • fission,

  • nuclear reactors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

People Are Confused About Why You Can See The Moon In The DaytimeThe Moon, visible in the daytime.
spaceSpace and Physics

People Are Confused About Why You Can See The Moon In The Daytime

clock50 minutes ago
“Alien Haze” Cooked Up In The Lab Could Help Study Distant Water WorldsArtist impression of Two water-rich exoplanets with heavy layers of haze orbit their host star
spaceAstronomy

“Alien Haze” Cooked Up In The Lab Could Help Study Distant Water Worlds

clock2 hours ago
The Strangest Things That Happen To Your Body While In SpaceAstronauts on a space walk outside the ISS.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Strangest Things That Happen To Your Body While In Space

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share10