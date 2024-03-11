Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Unresolved": US Government Releases Fresh Batch Of UFO Footage To The Public

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Unresolved": US Government Releases Fresh Batch Of UFO Footage To The Public

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

"Unresolved": US Government Releases Fresh Batch Of UFO Footage To The Public

Alien or not, these objects are acting fairly strangely.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large
Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share2Shares
UFO footage released by the Pentagon.

One UFO, determined to be a commercial aircraft.

Image credit: AARO

The US Government has released a fresh batch of footage taken of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) around the world, as well as explanations that turn a few right back into FOs.

Releasing the footage, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) stated that they had found no evidence that any investigation into UFOs – aka unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) – had "confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology."

Advertisement

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification."

Amongst the released footage, however, were videos of phenomena that AARO is unable to fully explain.  

One of these instances included footage shot by US Navy crew on board F/A-18 jets. In another incident in the Middle East, they were able to rule out that the unknown object was exhibiting "anomalous behavior", but were unable to identify it beyond that. 

Advertisement

Of course, a few turned out to be quite explainable, after looking at commercial flight data. 

"An MQ-9 forward-looking infrared video sensor captured this footage in South Asia as it was recording another MQ-9," AARO wrote of one UFOs on their website, alongside other cases they were able to explain. 

"After analysis of the full motion video, inclusion of additional footage with a longer focal length, and analysis of commercial flight data in the region, AARO assesses that the object likely is a commercial aircraft and that the trailing cavitation is a sensor artifact resultant of video compression."

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • aliens,

  • us government,

  • UFOs,

  • Pentagon,

  • UAPs

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Opinions On The Scientific Accuracy Of Dune Miranda Tyson, Neil deGrasse Tyson at the 2016 Primetime Creative Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
spaceSpace and Physics

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Opinions On The Scientific Accuracy Of Dune

clock2 hours ago
comments1
share120
Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyondartist impression of two asteroids near each other
spaceAstronomy

Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyond

clock2 hours ago
comments2
share1
In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On MarsThe planet Mars
spaceSpace and Physics

In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On Mars

clock3 hours ago
share14