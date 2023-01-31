Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Ukraine Claims That Some Of Russia's Tanks Have Deflated

Tanks – real tanks – don't normally pop like a month-old birthday balloon.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJan 31 2023, 15:39 UTC
A broken Russian tank, in Ukraine.

A destroyed but real Russian tank. Note how it hasn't burst. Image credit: anmbph/shutterstock.com

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has accused Russia of using inflatable tanks in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to a Facebook post on Thursday, some of the "rubber" tanks have since deflated.

"While our partners agree to supply tanks to Ukraine, the occupation army is also increasing the presence of 'tank units' in the Zaporizhzhia direction," a Facebook translation of the post reads.

Advertisement

"But apparently, the free air of the Cossack region is not suitable for the occupiers' 'rubber' products, so they are blown away without fulfilling their main mission. Like the bloated bravado of the Rosarmy."


The use of inflatable tanks by Russia goes back decades but eventually tailed off. Then in 2010, the company that makes the inflatables told The New York Times that they had suddenly increased their output.

Related Stories
boook svgLargest Rare Earth Minerals Deposit In Europe Discovered By Swedish Mining Company
boook svgThe "Broom Test": One Of The Stupidest Things That Ever Took Place At NASA
boook svgThe Urban Legend Is True: Some Bollards Really Are Overturned Cannons

The history of decoys in war, of course, goes back a lot further. Decoy tanks were used a significant amount in World War II. One team – known as the Ghost Squad – were tasked with deceiving the Nazis, using tactics such as inflatable tanks, sound effects, invented generals and fake radio traffic.

There are stories amongst the military, most likely too good to be true, that the Nazis set up one military base made entirely of wood in order to distract the Allies. According to the tale, the Allies knew about the dummy planes, but still sent over bombers, who dropped a lot of wooden bombs.

Advertisement

Though both sides did use decoy air fields and other inflatables, this particular story is likely just an urban legend. Apart from a number of other problems with it, fake air fields at the time would have been made much more cheaply using stretched fabric across plywood frames rather than wood.

So far, Ukraine has not taken the time during an intense war to fly a rubber balloon over to the tanks with the word "bomb" on it. However, they have used decoy tactics during the invasion. In August 2022, they reportedly used wooden replicas of US rocket weapons in an attempt to deceive the Russian invaders.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • defense,

  • military,

  • war,

  • conflict,

  • ukraine,

  • warfare,

  • weapons,

  • tanks

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

technology

More Technology Stories

Largest Rare Earth Minerals Deposit In Europe Discovered By Swedish Mining CompanyKiruna, in Sweden's Arctic, is already well known for its iron mines.
technologyTechnology

Largest Rare Earth Minerals Deposit In Europe Discovered By Swedish Mining Company

clockJan 31 2023
The "Broom Test": One Of The Stupidest Things That Ever Took Place At NASAA NASA scientist holding out a broom, which is on fire.
technologyTechnology

The "Broom Test": One Of The Stupidest Things That Ever Took Place At NASA

clockJan 31 2023
The Urban Legend Is True: Some Bollards Really Are Overturned CannonsBollards, shaped suspiciously like cannons.
technologyTechnology

The Urban Legend Is True: Some Bollards Really Are Overturned Cannons

clockJan 30 2023
share410