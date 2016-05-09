Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Scientists Reveal How Humanity Could Survive The End Of The World

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Scientists Reveal How Humanity Could Survive The End Of The World

author

Robin Andrews

author

Robin Andrews

Science & Policy Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science & Policy Writer

255 Scientists Reveal How Humanity Could Survive The End Of The World
The Sun giveth, and the Sun taketh away. stockmdm/Shutterstock

As you might expect, scientists tend to be fairly interested in a variety of doomsday scenarios. Two aficionados of the apocalypse, astrophysicists Michael Hahn and Daniel Wolf Savin, have joined forces to conjure up several scientifically-founded plans to survive the end of the world when it inevitably occurs.

Writing for Nautilus, they look to the far future, wherein a swelling Sun will render Earth too hot to live on. Their solutions? Genetically modifying crops to keep them alive, pushing Earth away from the Sun, and turning us into immortal robots.

Advertisement

“In a paltry 500 million years or so, no humans will remain on the surface of the Earth – at least, not outside of some hypothetical controlled environment,” they write. “1.5 billion years from now, even the poles will be too hot. Not even cockroaches will survive.”

When the Sun burns up all its hydrogen and helium, it will begin to swell and burn heavier elements. Lev Savitskiy/Shutterstock

Every billion years, the Sun swells and increases in brightness by 10 percent. This leads to a temperature increase back here on Earth, which initiates geological and planetary processes that remove carbon dioxide, our primary heat insulation layer, from our atmosphere.

Without this warming layer today, Earth’s average temperature would be roughly -18°C (-0.4°F); instead, it’s about 17°C (62.6°F). Assuming that catastrophic climate change doesn’t kill us off first, the Sun will eventually brighten and swell to such a size that much of the atmospheric carbon dioxide will have disappeared.

Advertisement

Plants need carbon dioxide to photosynthesize. Most plants – including almost all of our crops – are C3 plants, in that they use the most common form of carbon molecule around, one that contains three carbon atoms. In about 200 million years, when the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration drops below 150 parts per million, C3 plants will disappear.

C4 plants, which include some rice, will survive a little longer, and the two researchers suggest that we should amp up our efforts to use genetic modification to change C3 plants into C4 if we still want edible crops far into the future. Sadly, the Sun’s continuing expansion will cause even these more resilient plants to bite the bullet 300 million years from now.

Without any photosynthesis, the world would be starved of oxygen, and life will begin to perish across all ecosystems. Perhaps with the exception of some extremophiles, in 1.5 billion years, the entire world will be completely uninhabitable. Don’t fret, though: we could always casually change the orbit of the Earth.

By using rocket-powered asteroids, we could theoretically perturb Earth’s orbit just enough that it will be dragged further away from the Sun. If we’re worried about those asteroids actually smashing into the planet, then we could always use a solar sail – one that is 20 times the diameter of Earth – to capture the incoming solar wind and pull us away from our local star.

Advertisement

Who needs biology when you have robots? Vasilyev Alexandr/Shutterstock

There is one more option available to us, and for a while, it involves us doing nothing at all. In a billion years from now, the world will be bathed in light, which means that solar cells will be all we need to power a wealth of advanced machinery.

If we uploaded our consciousness into these machines, we could live on as immortal, solar powered beings. This may sound impossible – and at present, it is – but in a hundred million years, we should be able to hash out a workable plan. That way, we can enjoy the scorched Earth for another 5 billion years before the Sun becomes a red giant and gobbles it up.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • earth,

  • sun,

  • heat,

  • apocalypse,

  • survival,

  • humanity,

  • doomsday,

  • red giant,

  • swelling,

  • brightness

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

People Are Asking Why Do We Feel Acceleration, But Not Constant Speed?A plane flying through the air.
spaceSpace and Physics

People Are Asking Why Do We Feel Acceleration, But Not Constant Speed?

clock16 hours ago
comments1
share450
An Asteroid 5 Giraffes Wide Will Fly Near Earth This Week3d render of an Asteroid that flies close to the earth orbit.
spaceAstronomy

An Asteroid 5 Giraffes Wide Will Fly Near Earth This Week

clock18 hours ago
comments5
share1.9k
Nearest Young Earth-Sized Planet Is Half Lava And Metal As Hell3D render of a rocky planet that is half lava
spaceAstronomy

Nearest Young Earth-Sized Planet Is Half Lava And Metal As Hell

clock19 hours ago
share69