Twitter Hit By One Of Its Biggest Global Outages In Years

The site is now back to life and, of course, #Twitterdown is trending.

Tom Hale

clockJul 14 2022, 13:38 UTC
Breaking news about Twitter outage.
This is a breaking news story. Image credit: IFLScience

Twitter has just seen one of the site’s longest outages for years, with the social media platform becoming inaccessible for users around the globe for almost an hour. The issues affected Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

Twitter became unavailable at around 11:54 UTC and stayed off for 45 minutes, according to Downdetector.co.uk. Users were unable to refresh their feed and were met with an error message. 

  • social media,

  • twitter

Tom Hale

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

