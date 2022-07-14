Twitter Hit By One Of Its Biggest Global Outages In Years

Twitter has just seen one of the site’s longest outages for years, with the social media platform becoming inaccessible for users around the globe for almost an hour. The issues affected Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

Advertisement Advertisement

Twitter became unavailable at around 11:54 UTC and stayed off for 45 minutes, according to Downdetector.co.uk. Users were unable to refresh their feed and were met with an error message.

The site is now back to life and, of course, #Twitterdown is trending.