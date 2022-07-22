Advertisement

Humans

TWIS: We Question The Existence Of Reality, The World’s Longest Underwater Avalanche Is Measured, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

Jul 22 2022
This Week In Science!
All the biggest science news stories of the week. Image credit: Edited by IFLScience.

This week, we learn about quantum pseudo-telepathy and what it says about our reality, a new gene therapy cures a patient of Haemophilia B, and we get to know the rat tailed maggot and its fascinating lifecycle.

Quantum Pseudo-Telepathy Experiment Suggests Reality Doesn’t Exist Until You Observe It

A new experiment involving quantum entangled particles helps to illustrate one of the key principles of quantum mechanics. Using a trick called quantum pseudo-telepathy, the exercise confirms that reality does not exist in a fixed state until it is measured. Read the full story here

 

New Gene Therapy Could Cure 90 Percent Of Haemophilia B Patients

Experimental gene therapy has effectively cured one man of Haemophilia B, a blood disorder in which blood clots cannot form easily. The therapy repairs the mutated gene and allows the body to create a vital clotting protein once more, with Elliott Mason, who has lived with the condition since birth, stating he now lives a normal life. Read the full story here

 

The Silurian Hypothesis: Could An Advanced Civilization Have Lived On Earth Millions Of Years Before Humans?

A paper titled The Silurian hypothesis: would it be possible to detect an industrial civilization in the geological record? proposes the interesting hypothetical question of whether it would be possible to find "geological fingerprints" of a bygone civilization that expired millions of years ago. Read the full story here

 

Rescue Of Lost Data Reveals World's Longest Measured Underwater Avalanche

On January 14, 2020, a vast underwater avalanche swept down the Congo Canyon, off Africa's Atlantic Coast. Material traveled an astonishing 1,100 kilometres and reached a depth of 4,500 meters having started not far below sea level. The transfer of organic material to the depths in this way is a neglected part of the Earth's carbon cycle. Read the full story here

 

Study Finds The Mandela Effect Is Real, And Incredibly Difficult To Explain

A team of psychologists – intrigued by the Mandela effect – decided to put it to some actual scientific rigor. As well as testing whether there really was an effect, they aimed to discover why visual Mandela effects occurred. The results were sort of maddening. Read the full story here

 

Feature of the week:

What Does A Rat Tailed Maggot Turn Into?

What are they? Why do they look like that? Will they lay eggs in my skin? We deep dive into everything you need to (but might not want to) know about the incredibly important rat tailed maggot. Read the full story here

