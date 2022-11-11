TWIS: We Find Out What Is Hiding Behind The Milky Way’s “Zone of Avoidance”, Octopuses Caught On Camera Pelting Each Other With Shells, And Much More This Week

This week, we look at new research into just how many of us are carrying COVID-19 antibodies, one crypto billionaire sets a record no one would be proud of, and we dive into the topical concept of “greenwashing” and why it should make you angry.





Two-Thirds Of The Entire World Population Now Have COVID-19 Antibodies

The majority of the world now has antibodies against COVID-19, indicating that infection rates may be way higher than previously reported, according to a new study. New research has indicated that around two-thirds of the global population may have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, either from vaccination or being infected with the virus. Read the full story here.

Crypto Billionaire Sets Record By Losing 94 Percent Of His Wealth In A Day

A crypto billionaire has seen his wealth drop an impressive 94 percent, setting a record for the most amount of money lost in a single day, according to Bloomberg. Earlier this week, Sam Bankman-Fried was worth around $17 billion, by the time Tuesday came around, he was left with "only" $1 billion. Read the full story here.





Gloomy Octopuses Caught Flinging Shells and Silt At Each Other For First Time

Wild gloomy octopuses in Jervis Bay, Australia, frequently hurl silt, shells, and algae through the water using their arms by creating a water jet from their siphon under their arm web. However, this had never been caught on camera, until now. Read the full story here.





Hidden Structure Discovered Behind The Milky Way’s "Zone Of Avoidance"

There is a big chunk of the universe we can’t see because it is blocked by the central region of our own Milky Way. Now astronomers have been able to determine the existence of a galaxy cluster hiding behind the wonderfully ominous-sounding "zone of avoidance", which makes up 10-20 percent of the sky visible from Earth. Read the full story here.

Ötzi The Murdered Iceman May Not Be A One-Off

More frozen mummies like Ötzi the Iceman could be revealed as rising global temperatures cause ice to melt, argue the authors of a new study. Previously, researchers had attributed the ancient murder victim’s longevity to a series of happy accidents that had kept his body frozen for millennia, yet more recent analyses suggest that Ötzi’s circumstances may not have been so unique after all. Read the full story here.





Feature of the week:

What Is Greenwashing, And Why Should It Really Annoy You?

Whenever there’s a climate change conference around, there’s one term you can never get away from: “greenwashing.” But what does it actually mean, and why is it so bad? Read the full story here.