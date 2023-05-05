TWIS: Serious Warning From WMO Says We Should Prepare For El Niño, Why Only Women Should Be Going To Mars, And Much More This Week

This week, a new Alzheimer’s drug has managed to halt progression in almost half of trial patients, a surgery was successfully carried out on the brain of a 34-week-old fetus still inside the womb, and we learn about the risks of charging your phone overnight.

World Meteorological Organization Warns El Niño Is Likely, And We Should Prepare

April and May temperature records have been smashed across Asia this year, and in many other places as well. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that it’s likely to be just the start of a series of heat waves everyone needs to prepare for now. Read the full story here

Astronauts Going To Mars Should Be Only Women – It's Basic Science

Finding the right people to go to Mars will be no easy feat. They have to be prepared for the risk of never returning, they must be happy to sit in a confined spacecraft for around seven months, and they need to be some of the most highly trained specialists out of any role on Earth. But there’s one more thing they should be, one study argues – every astronaut that initially travels to Mars should be a woman. Read the full story here





New Alzheimer’s Drug Halts Disease Progression In 47 Percent Of Trial Patients After 1 Year

A trial of a new drug to combat Alzheimer’s disease has produced encouraging results, slowing clinical decline by 35 percent and leading to a 40 percent reduction in patients losing the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Pharma giant Eli Lilly and Company is now moving towards securing regulatory approval for the drug, called donanemab. Read the full story here





First-Ever Brain Surgery Within The Womb Successfully Treats Deadly Fetal Disorder

Surgeons have successfully performed the first brain surgery on a fetus still in the womb, repairing a potentially deadly vascular malformation from deep within the developing brain. Using ultrasound to guide the surgeons, the fetus was operated on at just 34 weeks and two days gestational age, marking a huge leap forward in the treatment of developmental disorders. Read the full story here





Modern Humans Reached Europe In 3 Waves Starting 10,000 Years Before Previous Estimates

The Grotte Mandrin cave has overturned anthropological thinking about the arrival of Homo sapiens in Western Europe. A new paper attempts to build a new picture that puts the Mandrin discoveries in context of human activity in Asia. The author concludes modern humans arrived in three waves, only displacing the Neanderthals with the third. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

Why You Shouldn't Charge Your Phone Overnight

Charging your phone at night might be convenient, but it can be bad for your health and your battery life. Both manufacturers and fire departments warn of the risks of letting your phone charge while you do. Read the full story here