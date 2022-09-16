TWIS: Scientists Are After COVID Super-Dodgers, The World's Oldest Heart Is Discovered, And Much More

This week, people who have managed to dodge COVID-19 are needed by scientists, a 380-million-year-old heart is helping us better understand evolution, and we learn about the mysterious role of the “Stone of Destiny”.





Are You A COVID "Super-Dodger?" Then Scientists Want To Hear From You

COVID-19 has infected over 600 million people in practically every patch of the planet. Yet still, somehow, some people have managed to avoid the virus. If you are one of these so-called “super-dodgers,” then scientists may want to hear from you. Read the full story here .





Discovery Of Oldest Fossil Heart Puts Organ At 380 Million Years Old

The oldest heart known to science has been discovered in the remains of an ancient jawed fish, along with a stomach, intestine, and liver to boot. The 380-million-year-old fish organ smashes previous records by a comfortable 250 million years and is shedding light on the evolution of even human bodies. Read the full story here.

Brace Yourself For An Exceptionally Rare "Triple-Dip" La Niña Weather Phase

The mighty weather phenomenon La Niña will continue for the third year in a row and may last until early next year, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This is set to have a knock-on effect on weather across the globe, from droughts in Africa to a wet and wild summer in Australia. Read the full story here .





Daily Multivitamin Linked To Lower Cognitive Decline In Older Adults, Study Suggests

Despite their popularity, it’s no secret that multivitamin supplements are completely useless for most people. However, a new study might have found an exception – for older people, taking a daily multivitamin may in fact have beneficial effects on brain health and aging. Read the full story here.





JWST To Reveal Secrets Of Star Birth With Gorgeous New Orion Nebula Images

The Orion Nebula is the closest star-forming region to Earth and looks like a fuzzy star in Orion’s sword in the constellation. Even a modest amateur telescope reveals the nebula’s shape and some of the newborn stars, so imagine what the most powerful space telescope ever launched can see. Well, now you don’t have to because the images have arrived. Read the full story here.

Feature of the week:

The "Stone Of Destiny" Is Returning To Westminster For The Coronation Of King Charles

Yes, there is a piece of rock in the UK that is called the Stone of Destiny, and it’s readying itself to receive King Charles III’s royal butt cheeks. Read the full story here.