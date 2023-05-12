TWIS: “Scary Barbie” Is The Largest Cosmic Explosion Ever Seen, A Chunk Of Halley’s Comet May Have Crashed Through Someone’s Roof, And Much More This Week

This week, a new analysis claims mass produced lab-grown meat could release up to 25 times more emissions than the global beef industry, a draft of the first-ever human pangenome aims to incorporate the full diversity of humanity, and we dive into the world of Dungeons and Dragons to see how it can benefit our mental health.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday

This Is The Largest Cosmic Explosion In The Universe Ever Seen

Scary Barbie is so hot right now. In a matter of weeks, two papers by two independent groups have been published defining AT2021lwx, also known as ZTF20abrbeie. Probably more famous for its nickname "Scary Barbie", it's the largest cosmic explosion ever detected. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Meteorite That Struck A New Jersey House May Be From Halley’s Comet

A family in Hopewell, New Jersey, had a rare surprise when a meteorite crashed through their roof. The rock was around 10 centimeters (4 inches) by 15 centimeters (6 inches) and clearly natural, rather than a piece of space junk. The event may be the most exciting thing to happen in the town of 2,000 for years, but the object may be even more interesting than the typical meteorite. Read the full story here





Lab-Grown Meat Up To 25 Times Worse For The Environment Than Beef

Growing burgers and steaks from cultured cells may be seen as the future of the meat industry, but a new analysis indicates that the mass production of lab-grown meat using current technologies could be considerably worse for the environment than real beef. A new paper suggests that scaling up lab-grown meat production could release between four and 25 times more emissions than the global beef industry. Read the full story here





First-Ever Complete Human Pangenome Finally Includes The Diversity Of Humanity

A draft of the first-ever human pangenome has been announced by an international genomics collaboration, which will attempt to incorporate the incredible diversity of the human race into a single reference genome. The team hopes that this will more accurately represent all humans and the diseases that may afflict them, instead of the small samples that have been used previously. Read the full story here





First Babies With Genes From 3 People Born In The UK – What’s Going On?

A UK regulator has confirmed that a small number of babies with DNA from three different people have been born in the country. The technique to create “three-parent” embryos became legally permissible several years ago, but it’s only now that information has been obtained establishing that the procedure has been successfully used in the UK. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Feature of the week:

More Than Just A Game – How Dungeons And Dragons Is Making Its Way Into Therapy

Once seen as the pinnacle of geek culture, the role-playing fantasy world of Dungeons and Dragons is now being considered by therapists as a potential tool for improving emotional and social wellbeing. Read the full story here