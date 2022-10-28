TWIS: Musk Reveals His Big Plans For Twitter, Nose Picking Aye-Ayes Will Give You Nightmares, And Much More This Week

This week, Elon Musk discusses his plans post-Twitter takeover, the UK may have once been inhabited by ritualistic cannibals, and we’re warned about leaving those pesky fall leaves on the lawn.





Elon Musk Outlines His Plans For Twitter And Reveals Why He Bought It

With his Twitter takeover completed this week, Elon Musk outlined some of his vision for the social media giant. Speaking on Twitter (where else?) Musk claimed that he didn’t buy Twitter for financial gain, but to "try to help humanity." Read the full story here .

The Most Common COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed – Here's What To Look For

COVID-19 cases are ramping up for the winter in the Northern Hemisphere once again, but this season we can expect to see the disease reveal itself through slightly different symptoms than before. This is partly due to how vaccines, boosters, and previous infections have helped shift how our immune systems deal with the virus. Read the full story here.





UK’s Oldest Human DNA Suggests Paleolithic Cannibals May Have Once Inhabited Britain

After sequencing the oldest human DNA ever obtained in the UK, researchers have confirmed that at least two completely unrelated groups of people migrated to the British Isles at the end of the last Ice Age. Bringing their own unique cultures to the region, one group possibly even engaged in ritualistic cannibalism. Read the full story here.





Horrifying Images Reveal How Eye-Wateringly Far Back An Aye-Aye Can Pick Its Nose

Aye-ayes have specialized fingers that are incredibly long and narrow, enabling them to slip into small holes and dig out grubs for dinner. As it happens, those fingers are also very good for picking noses. And yes, there are videos. Read the full story here.

Meteors Slamming Into Mars Caught By Insight Reveals Secrets Of Martian Interior

The "marsquakes" studied by NASA’s InSight have given astronomers a better understanding of the interior of Mars, but they were really hoping to see events with waves traveling along the surface, too. Luckily, the universe provided that as a Christmas gift in 2021. Last December 24, a meteorite struck Mars and InSight recorded it happening. Read the full story here.





Feature of the week:

Don’t Throw Away The Leaves On Your Lawn This Fall, Say Experts

While it might be tempting to bag up those muddy leaves, experts warn there's a very good reason why not to. Read the full story here.