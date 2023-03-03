TWIS: Man Keeps 800-Year-Old Mummy As “Spiritual Girlfriend”, Students Beat NASA To Important Discovery About EpiPens, And Much More This Week

This week, a rare hybrid hummingbird is reported for the first time, cosmic rays reveal a long-lost corridor deep inside Khufu’s Great Pyramid of Giza, and we discover the ancient myths surrounding France’s mysterious Carnac stones.





Man Arrested After Keeping 800-Year-Old Male Mummy As His "Spiritual Girlfriend"

A man has been arrested in Peru after a 600- to 800-year-old mummy was found inside his cooler bag. The man, 26-year-old Julio Cesar Bermejo, claims the mummified remains had been brought home by his father some 30 years ago, and that "Juanita", as he calls the mummy, was like his "spiritual girlfriend". Read the full story here

Never-Before-Seen Gold-Throated Hummingbird Hybrid Stuns Scientists

A peculiar hummingbird that was thought to have been a new species has been found to actually be a rare hybrid never-before-reported in science. The bird stood out to researchers because it has a gold throat, a trait that became particularly peculiar when DNA revealed that both of its parents had pink throats. Read the full story here





Elementary School Students Discover EpiPens Turn Extremely Poisonous In Space

Students aged 9-12, from the St. Brother André Elementary School’s Program for Gifted Learners, designed an experiment to send EpiPens to space, to test the effect of cosmic radiation on epinephrine. Their experiment, however, discovered something that NASA didn't know, but probably should look into: EpiPens turn toxic in space. Read the full story here





Study Reveals Which Humans Survived The Last Ice Age And Which Didn’t

The Last Glacial Maximum, or the last Ice Age, was an exceptionally challenging time for the hunter-gatherer groups that inhabited the Eurasian landmass. To survive the intense cold, human populations had to seek refuge on the southern fringe of the continent, although as a new study reveals, not all of these ancient groups made it through the big freeze. Read the full story here





Long-Lost Corridor Inside Great Pyramid Of Giza Revealed By Cosmic Rays

Archaeologists have detailed the hidden corridor found deep within Khufu’s Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt by blasting it with cosmic ray muons. As explained in a new study, the researchers hope their work might shed light on the mystery of how this incredible structure was constructed. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

Carnac Stones Of France Are Older, Bigger, And Weirder Than Stonehenge

The Carnac stones, some 3,000 ancient megaliths, have inspired stories and fueled myths for thousands of years. Their original purpose, however, remains a total mystery. Read the full story here