TWIS: Eyelash-Sized Monster Bacteria, A Spectacular 5-Planet Alignment, And Much More This Week

This week, a new species of giant bacteria was discovered, we found out what our balance really says about our health, and we try to understand Benford’s Law. Find some of the biggest stories of the past week below.
Giant New Bacteria Species Is So Big It’s Visible To The Naked Eye
A newly discovered species of bacteria is the largest ever observed by an absolutely colossal margin, according to a new study. The single-celled bacterial cell is so big it’s comparable in size and shape to a centimeter-long human eyelash, approximately 5,000 times larger than most other known bacteria. Read the full story here
Pew Peeeeeeeeeeeeeew: Physicists Create A Continuous Laser Made Of Fifth State Of Matter
Quantum mechanics tells us that the fundamental truth of the universe is that waves are particles and particles are waves. Theoretically, it's certainly possible to make a laser of matter, but practically it has been difficult. Until now. Read the full story here
Standing On One Leg For 10 Seconds Could Reveal Your Risk Of Death
New research suggests that balance assessments should be incorporated into clinical examinations, after a study finds that people who cannot stand on one leg for 10 seconds in mid to later life have a doubled chance of death in the next 10 years. Read the full story here
Protein From Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Is Harder To Absorb, Suggests Study
High in protein but low in undesirable fats, plant-based meat alternatives are often touted as a healthier alternative to the real deal. But, according to a new study, protein from plant-based meat alternatives doesn’t appear to be absorbed by the gut as well as protein from chicken meat. Read the full story here
How To Watch The Best Five-Planet Alignment Since 1864 Happening This Week
Look at the Eastern sky tomorrow, an hour before dawn, and you will see five planets visible to the naked eye in a lovely line. That’s not all: they will be in order from the closest to the furthest from the Sun. These sorts of group alignments, which delight lovers of the night sky, tend to only happen once every few decades. Read the full story here
Feature of the week:
Benford's Law Is A Mathematical Mystery, But We Use It All The Time
Benford's law - the crime fighting anomaly helping us tackle fraudsters. We may not know why it exists, but that doesn’t mean it’s useless. Read the full story here