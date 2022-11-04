TWIS: An Adult Female Lion Has Mysteriously Sprouted A Mane, Mario Kart Teaches NASCAR Driver Some Nifty Tricks, And Much More This Week

This week, we see Zuri the female lion who has suddenly grown the mane of a male, new research warns of the dangers of vaping and why it is an unsafe alternative to smoking, and 100 years on from his tomb’s discovery, we learn about the fascinating tale of Tutankhamun.





Zuri The 18-Year-Old Female Lion At Kansas Zoo Grows A Mane

Zuri, an 18-year-old female lion at Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in Kansas, USA, has sprouted a mane like a male. Lions are famous for their sexual dimorphism with the males typically sporting big brown manes, while female lions do not. Zuri, however, is one of the few exceptions. Read the full story here

NASCAR Driver Beats Other Racers Using Insane Physics Trick He Saw In A Videogame

A NASCAR driver used a desperate, last-minute physics trick in order to beat several other cars to the finish line. The risky move saw Ross Chastain move up five places by – and we can't stress enough that we are not messing with you here – driving the car along the wall like he was in Mario Kart. Read the full story here





Neanderthal, Denisovan, And Australasian DNA Found In Ancient South Americans

The earliest humans to inhabit South America harbored genetic material from several extinct Eurasian hominid species, new research has revealed. These ancient migrants also possessed genes from as far away as Australia and Papua New Guinea, all of which raises a number of intriguing questions about early human migration patterns. Read the full story here





Vaping Linked To Heart Damage, Making It Unsafe Alternative To Smoking

New research suggests that vaping may cause specific, harmful cardiovascular effects, with the authors pointing out that it is not the harmless alternative to smoking that marketing may have you believe. In addition, the findings suggest that switching between the two may have an even worse effect than doing either individually. Read the full story here

Unexplained Neutrinos Emitted By A Nearby Galaxy Have Been Detected Beneath Antarctica

Beloved by amateur astronomers for its beautiful spiral shape, Messier 77 has been revealed to be producing many high-energy neutrinos. To find this out researchers had to go, not into space or to the tops of mountains as with most astronomy, but kilometers deep beneath the Antarctic ice. Read the full story here





Feature of the week:

Five Things You May Not Know About King Tutankhamun 100 Years After His Discovery

One hundred years ago on this day, November 4, Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered, and with it came a tale of everything from meteorites to erections, and from curses to incest. Read the full story here