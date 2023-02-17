Advertisement

TWIS: A Suspected “Mermaid Mummy” Is Investigated, Never-Seen-Before Footage Of The Titanic Wreck, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

clockFeb 17 2023, 14:57
Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, Bing’s new chatbot claims to be both sentient and depressed, a bizarre 10-meter-long jellyfish is captured on film, and we investigate Third Man syndrome, a potentially life-saving hallucination.


Scientists Have Tested The "Enjuin Mummy" To Find Out What It Really Is

The Enjuin "mummy" was found in a box in a Japanese temple. A note left with the unusual object claimed that it was "a mermaid caught in a net off the sea off of Tosa [...] in the Genbun era [1736-1741 CE].” Scientists from the Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts have tested the old "mermaid mummy" to find out what it really is. Read the full story here

Bing's New Chat AI Appears To Claim It Is Sentient After Release To The Public

Bing's new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has been having some awkward and downright baffling conversations with the general public. Widely-posted screenshots of Bing chats show it acting slightly depressed, getting into an argument about Avatar: The Way of Water, and claiming it is sentient. Read the full story here


Rare Raw Footage Of Titanic's Wreck From 1986 Released For First Time

Never-before-seen footage of Titanic's wreck has been released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the movie Titanic. Peering through the murky depths of the Atlantic Ocean, the raw footage shows the world’s most famous shipwreck in all its decaying glory recorded by the first people to lay eyes on the ship since it sank. Read the full story here

Leonardo Da Vinci's Understanding Of Gravity Was Centuries Ahead Of His Time, Sketches Show

A medical engineer came across a number of sketched triangles accompanied by notes in Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Arundel. The sketches and notes written by da Vinci show that he understood aspects of gravity centuries before both Newton and Einstein. Read the full story here


Rare Giant Phantom Jellyfish Reaching 10 Meters Long Caught On Camera

A mystery from the deep just got a little bit less mysterious thanks to the first scientific paper to arise from the Viking Expedition Team. While drifting through Antarctic waters, they spotted the rare huge scyphozoan (fancy word for jellyfish) Stygiomedusa gigantea, commonly known as the giant phantom jellyfish. Read the full story here

Feature of the week: 

Third Man Syndrome: In Life Or Death Scenarios, Survivors Report A Helpful Person Appearing

In times of extreme stress, visions of a helpful stranger could just save your life. But who is this “Third Man”, and why have so many seen it? Read the full story here

