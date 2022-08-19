Advertisement

TWIS: A Hologram Shocks Funeral Guests, Megalodons May Have Been Munching On Orcas, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

Charlie Haigh

clockAug 19 2022, 11:50 UTC
All the biggest science news stories of the week. Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, a deceased woman gets to have the final word at her own funeral, the puzzling phosphine on Venus saga takes a dramatic turn, and we find out why whales aren’t commonly born with cancer.

Hologram Technology Allows Woman To Answer Questions At Her Own Funeral

An AI-driven chatbot technology has allowed one woman to answer questions from beyond the grave at her own funeral, with mourners able to dive into her fascinating life in a morbid but futuristic tribute. Read the full story here

 

Megalodon Could Eat An Orca In Just A Few Bites, 3D Scan Reveals

Today’s apex predators would have been a mere snack to a megalodon, according to a new study that suggests the extinct shark could ingest an 8-meter (26-feet) long marine mammal in just five bites. Based on this finding, the researchers suggest that Otodus megalodon occupied a higher trophic level than great white sharks and other modern. Read the full story here

 

New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants

It has become clear a lasting solution to the COVID-19 virus will require something that neutralizes all variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests. Read the full story here

 

"Magical" Quartz Buried In "Halls Of The Dead" Finally Explained

“It looked like glass, but then we noticed it was a different color. And we started to think, ‘Blimey, maybe this is something else’,” - Nick Overton, the lead author of a study that aims to explain exactly why rock crystal – this rare type of quartz that’s as clear as glass or water – is so often found in Neolithic sites around Britain and Ireland.  Read the full story here

 

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New Twist

On Earth, the molecule phosphine is linked to biological activity, aka life, so its presence on Venus was not expected and couldn’t be explained. Since then, the debate has raged if the observations were correct, if they showed phosphine in the quantities stated, and if something else might explain it. Read the full story here

 

Feature of the week:

Resolving Peto's Paradox: Why Aren't Whales Born With Cancer?

Whales may have far more cells than us, and that should theoretically make them more susceptible to cancer – and yet, paradoxically, they aren’t. So, what gives? Read the full story here

Charlie Haigh

