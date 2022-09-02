Advertisement

Humans

TWIS: A Bizarre Exoplanet Was Snapped By JWST, An Enormous Windfarm Is Now Open For Business, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

clockSep 2 2022, 11:01 UTC
All the biggest science news stories of the week.
All the biggest science news stories of the week. Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, we get to see some flattened mammal remains from 250 million years ago, a beating heart and brain form from “synthetic” mouse embryo, and we find out the reason why we don’t all have the bod of an athlete. 


JWST Snaps Its First Image Of An Exoplanet – And It’s A Very Weird World

Advertisement

The ground-breaking telescope is said to have exceeded expected performances by a factor of 10. It's already demonstrated that it can study exoplanets’ atmospheres as they pass in front of their stars, and now it's shown it can directly image exoplanets. Read the full story here 


Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells

A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. Suggesting that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line. Read the full story here 

Advertisement


Flattened Mummies Of Mammal Ancestors Found 250 Million Years After They Limped Through Extinction Event

Fans of Jurassic World Dominion may recall spotting Lystrosaurus in a few scenes (including a deleted one in which it chomps the head off an Oviraptor). While the silver screen might be the only place we’re going to see such an animal alive and kicking, mummified specimens retrieved from South Africa have now shown their skin in remarkable detail. Read the full story here 


“Synthetic” Mouse Embryo Develops Brain And Beating Heart For First Time Ever

Advertisement

Researchers have created a “synthetic” mouse embryo – without using eggs or sperm – that has a beating heart, a brain, and the potential to develop all the other organs of the body. The embryos, grown from stem cells, lasted for several days and reached a point of development that has never been achieved before. Read the full story here 


World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Is Finally Operational

Hornsea 2, a wind farm off the coast of the UK, is now fully operational and ready to help power around 1.3 million U.K. homes. With 165 turbines covering an area of 462 square kilometers (roughly 178 square miles), it is officially the biggest offshore wind farm on the planet. Read the full story here 

Advertisement


Feature of the week: 

What's The Difference Between An Olympic Athlete's Workout And Yours?

Fancy working out like a top athlete? Well, good news, if you like your sleep then you’re already halfway there! Read the full story here 

Humans

  • Learn with IFLS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

More Humans Stories

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of CaliforniaA woman believed to be Juana Maria overlaid on a map image of San Nicolas Island
Humans

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

clockSep 2 2022
New Titanic Footage Reveals Wreck In Incredible Never-Before-Seen DetailImage of the sunken Titanic's telemotor where the ship's wheel once stood taken by a submersible vehicle.
Humans

New Titanic Footage Reveals Wreck In Incredible Never-Before-Seen Detail

clockSep 1 2022
Religious People Are Happier With Their Sex Lives, Study SuggestsHands held up reverantly in front of the setting sun
psychology

Religious People Are Happier With Their Sex Lives, Study Suggests

clockAug 31 2022