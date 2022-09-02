TWIS: A Bizarre Exoplanet Was Snapped By JWST, An Enormous Windfarm Is Now Open For Business, And Much More This Week

This week, we get to see some flattened mammal remains from 250 million years ago, a beating heart and brain form from “synthetic” mouse embryo, and we find out the reason why we don’t all have the bod of an athlete.





JWST Snaps Its First Image Of An Exoplanet – And It’s A Very Weird World

The ground-breaking telescope is said to have exceeded expected performances by a factor of 10. It's already demonstrated that it can study exoplanets’ atmospheres as they pass in front of their stars, and now it's shown it can directly image exoplanets. Read the full story here





Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells

A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. Suggesting that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line. Read the full story here

Flattened Mummies Of Mammal Ancestors Found 250 Million Years After They Limped Through Extinction Event

Fans of Jurassic World Dominion may recall spotting Lystrosaurus in a few scenes (including a deleted one in which it chomps the head off an Oviraptor). While the silver screen might be the only place we’re going to see such an animal alive and kicking, mummified specimens retrieved from South Africa have now shown their skin in remarkable detail. Read the full story here





“Synthetic” Mouse Embryo Develops Brain And Beating Heart For First Time Ever

Researchers have created a “synthetic” mouse embryo – without using eggs or sperm – that has a beating heart, a brain, and the potential to develop all the other organs of the body. The embryos, grown from stem cells, lasted for several days and reached a point of development that has never been achieved before. Read the full story here





World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Is Finally Operational

Hornsea 2, a wind farm off the coast of the UK, is now fully operational and ready to help power around 1.3 million U.K. homes. With 165 turbines covering an area of 462 square kilometers (roughly 178 square miles), it is officially the biggest offshore wind farm on the planet. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

What's The Difference Between An Olympic Athlete's Workout And Yours?