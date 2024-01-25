Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

This Simple Trick Could Help You Succeed In Your Next Job Interview

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumanspsychology
clockPUBLISHED

This Simple Trick Could Help You Succeed In Your Next Job Interview

A judiciously placed “humorbrag” could set you apart.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large

share27Shares
man in clown wig and red nose smiles as male and female interviewers in suits turn to face each other to discuss him

It was only then that John realized he might have taken it too far.

Image credit: Valery Sidelnykov/Shutterstock.com

Job-hunting is never fun, and even just the thought of updating your resume can fill you with dread. But what if we told you there’s a way to hack your next interview, to strike that delicate balance of showing off your skills without sounding like an arrogant jerk? Well, luckily for you, psychologists might just have the answer.

According to a recent study, “humorbragging” is an effective way to highlight your competencies while making someone actually want to hire you. The trick is to blend all that bare-faced self-promotion in with some humor, to cut through the discomfort that most of us feel when forced to talk ourselves up.

Advertisement

“We realized that we sometimes use humor to overcome this awkwardness. Intrigued by this, we saw the potential of humor as a strategy to navigate the dilemma of balancing the need to demonstrate competence while also appearing likable and relatable,” first author Jieun Pai, an assistant professor in the Business School at Imperial College London, told PsyPost.

The study was divided into four separate investigations, with the first focusing on the dreaded resume. The team drew up two fictional resumes, identical in every way except that one included some humorbragging while the other was more straightforward.

The two resumes were sent out to 345 companies, and the researchers gauged the level of interest in their hypothetical candidates through website visits and contact from recruiters.

The resume that included the quip, “The more coffee you can provide, the more output I will produce,” got three times as many responses, suggesting humor might be an effective means of catching employers’ attention in a crowded job market.

Advertisement

The next part of the study focused on job interviews. Volunteers were asked to pretend to be a restaurant manager hiring a pastry chef, and were given two interview transcripts to assess. Again, one had a few humorous comments thrown in, while the other was a simple roundup of the candidate's experience.

The humorbragging candidate was perceived to be warmer and more competent, with the assessors being more likely to offer that hypothetical person a job. That’s not to say you need to be cracking jokes at every given opportunity – that would get old really fast, unless you’re interviewing for a job as a stand-up comedian. But even just one amusing comment could give you the edge.

“One of the more surprising elements of our findings was the significant impact a single line of self-enhancing humor could have on outcomes,” Pai told PsyPost.

The study then went on to look at entrepreneurial pitches from the TV show Shark Tank, looking at trends in investment offers as a function of humor in pitches. Focusing on male entrepreneurs only from the show’s first four seasons – 154 pitches in total – the researchers found that using humorbragging in a pitch was significantly more likely to lead to investment.

Advertisement

The final part of the study looked to differentiate between humorbragging and other types of humor in interviews, confirming that humorbragging specifically appears to be the magic formula if you want to stand out from the interview crowd.

Fascinating though these findings are, the authors acknowledge that the study has some limitations.

“While our studies show the positive effects of humorbragging, a major caveat is the context and execution,” Pai explained. Humor has to be tailored carefully to the situation, and what might work well in a job interview for one field could fall flat in another. There are also cultural and social factors to take into account – put simply, not everyone has the same sense of humor.

So next time you’re filling out a job application, you might want to consider dropping in a casual humorbrag here and there – just maybe not on every line, and maybe not if there’s potential for a misunderstanding. Unless, of course, you actually are interviewing to be a stand-up comedian. In which case, sally forth with our blessing.  

Advertisement

The study is published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

[H/T: PsyPost]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumanspsychology
  • tag

  • psychology,

  • work,

  • jobs,

  • humor,

  • Jokes,

  • bragging,

  • job interview

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

A New Language Spoken By Just 350 People Has Evolved In Australia's OutbackRed Australian rural road with approaching white off road car. Tanami road, Western Australia
humansHumans

A New Language Spoken By Just 350 People Has Evolved In Australia's Outback

clock1 hour ago
What Methods Can You Use To Spot A Liar?wooden Pinocchio statue
humanspsychology

What Methods Can You Use To Spot A Liar?

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share10
Dyatlov Pass Incident: The Real-Life Mystery That Inspired The New Season Of True DetectiveRescuers examine the remains of a tent linked to the Dyatlov Pass incident
humansHumans

Dyatlov Pass Incident: The Real-Life Mystery That Inspired The New Season Of True Detective

clock3 hours ago
share40