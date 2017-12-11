Advertisement

Nature

This Map Will Tell You Whether Or Not You're Getting A White Christmas

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockDec 11 2017, 12:05 UTC

Ricardo Reitmeyer/Shutterstock

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, a lot of you can dream on, according to this map, but some of you are in for a treat.

Advertisement

The map, created by the National Centers for Environmental Information, looked at historical data to work out the probability of you getting that white Christmas you've all been singing about.

It shows the percentage chance that there'll be at least 2.5 centimeters (1 inch) of snow on the ground on December 25. Of course some places, like Aspen, Colorado, have pretty much a 100 percent chance of seeing snow on Christmas day, based on previous data. 

The data has been gathered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) over the course of three decades. It looked at the latest "Climate Normals" – the average of climatological measurements from 1981-2010, gathered from 9,800 stations operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service.

If you live anywhere in Upstate New York, Minnesota, the Rockies (of course), Maine, or the Sierra Nevada Mountains, you're in with a very good chance of looking outside and seeing snow this Christmas. The further south you go, the less likely you are to see snow (as you'd expect).

Advertisement

Check out the map for yourself, below.

NOAA
Nature

  • weather,

  • snow,

  • NOAA,

  • map,

  • Christmas,

  • white christmas

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Salty Secrets Of The Earth’s Greatest Megaflood RevealedThe Dead Sea shpoing salt build up as it laps the shore
planet earth

Salty Secrets Of The Earth’s Greatest Megaflood Revealed

clockAug 11 2022
The Arctic Is Warming Even Faster Than Anyone RealizedAerial view of a polar bear sitting on a melting iceberg in Spitsbergen on the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway in the Arctic.
climate

The Arctic Is Warming Even Faster Than Anyone Realized

clockAug 11 2022
T. Rex May Have Traded Big Eyes For Gigantic Jawst rex eyes
animals

T. Rex May Have Traded Big Eyes For Gigantic Jaws

clockAug 11 2022