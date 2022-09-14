Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

This Is How You Perform CPR In Space, According To An Astronaut

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti shows how the life-saving procedure is done in microgravity.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockSep 14 2022, 13:35 UTC
Cristoforetti smiling in space next to the machine that allows astronauts to make hot beverages.
Samantha Cristoforetti in the ISS in 2015. Image Credit: NASA

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving procedure that should be known more widely than it is. It has helped countless people around the world and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has decided to show us online how it could also save lives in space.

On Earth, CPR relies on us using our bodyweight to press on a person's chest and deliver compressions that will keep the heart beating. During hands-only CPR, these compressions are repeated 100 to 120 times a minute. But you can’t use your weight on the International Space Station.

Advertisement

Due to microgravity, simply performing a compression will push you away from the person's body. That’s the third law of dynamics: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. So you need to find a way to anchor yourself.

“My favorite technique is to go upside down and push off with my feet from the ‘ceiling’,” Cristoforetti explains in the video.

The CPR bench that Cristoforetti and colleagues practice on also comes with a strap that can allow the rescuer to tether themselves to it, should they prefer to remain upright. They perform CPR with rescue breaths, alternating 30 compressions with two breaths from the resuscitation mask. Before starting again.

Advertisement

The current expedition has a medical doctor on board, Kjell Lindgren, but this is not always the case. So the team regularly trains in CPR, to be ready just in case.

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • iss,

  • astronauts,

  • CPR

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Einstein Is Right Again – Most Precise Measurement Of Free Fall Principle Confirms Theorystone and a feather balancing equally on a rock
spacephysics

Einstein Is Right Again – Most Precise Measurement Of Free Fall Principle Confirms Theory

clockSep 14 2022
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On MarsA white rock on Mars that looks a bit like a cat from behind that is about to pounce forward. It has ears and everything
spaceSpace and Physics

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

clockSep 14 2022
Everything You Need To Know About NASA Crashing A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid This MonthA image of many different bright dots in the black sky with the one corresponding to asteroid didymos circled in blue
spaceAstronomy

Everything You Need To Know About NASA Crashing A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid This Month

clockSep 14 2022